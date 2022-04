LORAIN, Ohio — Police in Lorain, Ohio, are warning people to be careful after officers seized pills that looked like Tylenol but were, in reality, dangerous illegal drugs. Lorain police posted a close-up photo of one of the pills to its Facebook page, showing the illegal drugs even have the name “TYLENOL” etched into them. In the post, officers said, “We would like to advise the public to always be cautious when handling medication, even if it appears to be over-the-counter medication.”

LORAIN, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO