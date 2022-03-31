ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police accuse Detroit man of raping, sexually abusing young children of girlfriends, friends

By Wwj Newsroom
 1 day ago

DETROIT (WWJ) — A Detroit man was arraigned on several charges of criminal sexual conduct on Friday after police allege the suspected serial rapist befriended woman to get close to their children.

According to Fox 2 , Dittrich Gay, 28, first came under police scrutiny after one of his alleged victim's told a school counselor that Gay had sexually assaulted them. Police allege an investigation revealed at least five other victims — boys and girls under the age of 15 — were sexually assaulted.

According to investigators, the youngest victim was 3-years-old.

"It's heart-wrenching, it's sickening when you read these reports of these babies being taken advantage of," said Detroit Police Capt. Kimberly Blackwell via Fox 2 .

Authorities accused Gay of intentionally becoming friends with and dating women to gain access to their young children.

"The victims appear to be family members of girlfriends or acquaintances, and this individual has an opportunity to be alone with these children, and he's taken advantage totally," Blackwell said.

Blackwell told Fox 2 that the crimes Gay is accused of stretched from 2021 into 2022 within the 8th and 9th Precincts of the city.

Authorities have withheld where the alleged sexual assault occurred to protect the children involved.

"Many of us have our own children, and I always say you investigate these cases as if it was your own child," Blackwell said. "We are going to make sure that he goes away for a long time."

The investigation remains ongoing.

