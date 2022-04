Roku device owners will soon have a whole host of new personalization features, including all-new ​​Photo Streams, with the Roku OS 11. Firstly, when Roku OS 11 rolls out to users in the weeks ahead, they’ll be able to change their screensaver to display their own photography or images with Photo Streams. Not only will Photo Streams allow users to display photos from their desktop or mobile device on Roku, but users will also be able to share Streams with other Roku device owners as well. Once a Stream is shared, other Roku owners will be able to add to it, allowing everyone to collaborate on a shared album.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO