WWE

WWE's Paul Heyman talks Cody Rhodes leaving AEW, MJF's free agency comments

By Ian Carey
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

Paul Heyman has commented on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and MJF openly discussing his free agency in 2024. Heyman appeared on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani on Wednesday. He was asked about MJF, who recently appeared on the show last week as well. "He's very good at what...

www.yardbarker.com

ComicBook

Paul Heyman Hints At MJF's Possible Future With WWE

Recently, one of the biggest stars of the AEW, MJF, has had some problems with the contract that he recently signed with the wrestling organization, apparently wanting more money as a part of his deal in entering the squared circle and it seems as though WWE's Paul Heyman thinks that his path might cross with the loud-mouthed superstar down the line. With Heyman set to have a big weekend as WrestleMania is set to see two of the wrestlers he's been associated with in World Wrestling Entertainment butt heads in Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Paul couldn't help sharing his two cents.
PWMania

Brian Cage Speaks Out On His Current Status With AEW

It was recently reported that AEW picked up Brian Cage’s option year on his contract. During an appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, Cage commented on his status with the company:. “There is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll...
ComicBook

Former WWE Champion Debuts on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan promised that a big new signing would debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite in the first match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Qualifier, and he wasn't lying. After The Bunny made her way to the ring some new music hit and it was none other than Toni Storm making her AEW debut. Storm's 90-day non compete ended on Tuesday, and many fans were hoping to see her debut on Dynamite. They got their wish, and now Storm seems to be All Elite for the long run, though Khan hasn't shared the official All Elite graphic just yet.
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Shares His Theory On Why Cody Rhodes Departed From AEW

Paul Heyman believes Cody Rhodes likely departed from AEW because “the creative end of that company grew” in a way that conflicted with his original vision. While speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour podcast this week, Heyman speculated on what led to Rhodes leaving AEW. “He’s one...
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Paul Heyman
Person
Ariel Helwani
wrestlinginc.com

AJ Styles Addresses Rumors That Cody Rhodes Is WWE Bound

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently spoke with Wrestling Inc’s Managing Editor Nick Hausman at WWE’s WrestleMania 38 media row about the Cody Rhodes rumors. It has been heavily reported that the former AEW star will be returning to WWE at WrestleMania 38 as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent. However, AJ made it clear that he will believe it when he sees it.
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: AEW Has Interest In Toni Storm, Shane McMahon WWE WrestleMania Bound?

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
411mania.com

Paul Heyman Explains How AEW Can’t Match WWE’s Market Dominance or WrestleMania

– While speaking to the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast, WWE talent Paul Heyman discussed AEW. Heyman noted that he has no problem praising AEW if they do something that’s “worth being put over,” but he also explained that the company is a “long way away from” WWE’s level of “market dominance.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):
#Mjf#Combat
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
wrestlinginc.com

AEW Star Received Text From Bret Hart Before CM Punk Match

AEW star Dax Harwood received a text message from WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart prior to his match against CM Punk on last week’s Dynamite. Speaking to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Harwood reflected on his match with Punk, while sharing the message he received from Hart. “Bret Hart...
ComicBook

AEW Confirms the Signing of Toni Storm

All Elite Wrestling fans got a major surprise during tonight's Dynamite, as AEW's mystery signing for the Women's Division turned out to be none other than Toni Storm. Storm finished up her WWE 90-day non-compete on Tuesday, and many were hoping that Tony Khan's mystery addition to the roster would be her. They got their wish during tonight's match with The Bunny, and after she added her first win to the AEW win column in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Khan confirmed Storm is indeed All Elite with the official graphic, which you can see below.
Wrestling World

Matt Cardona talks about his possible WWE return

Most recently, NWA Superstar Matt Cardona, also known as Zack Ryder in WWE, was a guest on Cultaholic Wrestling's Straight To Hell series to talk about a possible return to WWE. WWE released the man formerly known as Zack Ryder on April 15, 2020. Less than two years later, Cardona...
411mania.com

Marko Stunt Reportedly ‘Confirmed’ To Be Leaving AEW

Marko Stunt’s AEW stint is coming to an end, according to the latest update on him. As has been reported, Stunt’s contract with AEW is set to expire in May and he hasn’t been factored into creative plans, nor has he been backstage at Dynamite in months.
wrestlinginc.com

Eric Bischoff Details Tensions With Tony Khan

From 2020 through the summer of 2021, Eric Bischoff made several appearances for AEW. Those appearances stopped, and according to Eric Bischoff at the Ad Free Supershow Media Scrum, it’s due to remarks made by AEW President Tony Khan over past comments from Bischoff. “What changed the discourse between...
wrestlingrumors.net

Triple H Makes Surprise WWE Return With Message For The Roster

Welcome back. A return can be a very special thing in wrestling as you never know when you might see one. That can make it all the more interesting when you see someone pop up that you didn’t expect. It can be all the more emotional when it is someone who is coming back after a serious issue. That was the case this week, though it wasn’t something that took place on camera.
