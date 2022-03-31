ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor announces new manufacturing jobs coming to New Castle

By Michael Reiner
 2 days ago

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that a homegrown manufacturing company in Lawrence County will be bringing nearly 79 new jobs to New Castle.

Bunting Inc. has purchased a 333,980-square-foot building on 24.3 acres and will utilize the new facility as an aluminum extrusion mill on Cass Street.

This expansion will allow the company to enter the aluminum extrusion market, and produce goods for the building, construction, automotive and transportation sectors.

“We are excited to have Lawrence County become the home of our new aluminum extrusion facility,” said Josh Bunting, President of Bunting Architectural Metals. “Working with the commonwealth, the county and the township has shown us that the commonwealth and the county are welcoming to new business.”

Bunting officials say they plan to invest $16.8 million in the project over the next four years.

