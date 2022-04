Kanye West has officially been banned from performing at the Grammy Awards. In a recent report from Variety, a rep has confirmed that the awards show has called Ye’s team to alert them that he has been “unfortunately” removed from this year’s performance lineup. The rep has confirmed that this is due to his “concerning online behavior.” West, who is up for five 2022 Grammy Awards, was initially not announced as one of the listed performers. The Blast also reported that Ye’s team is not surprised by the Grammy’s decision to remove the rapper as a performer.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO