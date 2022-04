Alabama safety Jordan Battle spoke to the media on Thursday and talked about what he’s focused on improving this offseason. “Focusing on leadership, that’s the main thing for me,” Battle said. “Getting better in coverage. Sometimes, I get a little lazy in my coverage, so just locking in every play, making sure I’m on my P's and Q's every play and locked in on the receiver, locked in on the defense, getting the corners the call, getting the call from linebackers and making sure everybody’s on the same page.”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO