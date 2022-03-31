ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solomons, MD

Waterside Music Series Returns

By Kathy Knotts
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sounds of summer in Solomons will return this year with the 2022 Waterside Music Series at Calvert Marine Museum (CMM). The museum announced that it will host three concerts this summer at the PNC Waterside Pavilion. “We are so excited to be welcoming back our sponsors, members, and...

