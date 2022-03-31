Mel Kiper, Todd McShay give talk on Travon Walker vs Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 4 pick

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mel Kiper and Todd McShay both believe the New York Jets could use a talented pass rusher at No. 4 in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, the two ESPN NFL Draft gurus have differing opinions of the best options — Georgia‘s Travon Walker and Oregon‘s Kayvon Thibodeaux.

During ESPN’s First Draft special, McShay and Kiper made their cases for the Jets to draft Walker and Thibodeaux at No. 4 overall.

“Now we’ve got to decide — is it Travon Walker from Georgia, is it Kayvon Thibodeaux?” began McShay. “To me, I would lean Walker. Just knowing what you’re trying to bring in, in terms of a player that’s a foundation piece, excellent character, excellent work ethic. You see on tape, and you hear in reports talking to scouts, and people in the building at Georgia, the work ethic that he brings. So, I would lean Travon Walker here.”

Evidently, McShay believes the gamble on Walker is worth the risk at No. 4 overall. However, Kiper isn’t so sure. He cites the lack of sacks Walker accumulated at Georgia as one reason why in his rebuttal.

“I think Travon Walker is a roll of the dice,” answered Kiper. “Think he’s kind of a gamble on greatness. Because you see the great numbers. The wow numbers. You say boy, if we can coach him properly. And we can isolate a position. Kind of find that right position for him — then we can maximize all that ability. But I like to see, at the collegiate level, we were going up against a lot of guys that I call another occupation guys. They won’t be in the NFL. They’re the AOG’s. If you didn’t have the sack production there, we can excuse it. We can always find a reason to say here’s an excuse as to why it wasn’t.

“But the reality is Thibodeaux was more productive. .. But if you want to roll the dice — this is that gamble. There’s no sure things in any picks you make. But you like to have a guy that produces the results at the collegiate level that you expect to see in the NFL. With Walker, that wasn’t the case.”

Travon Walker and Kayvon Thibodeaux will make two teams extraordinarily happy when the 2022 NFL Draft rolls around. However, the debate as to who should be picked first will wage on until the cards are turned in later in April.