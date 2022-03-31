ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WATCH: Jim Knowles delivers hilarious initial review of Columbus

By Nikki Chavanelle
New Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles gave the perfect “football guy” answer when reporters asked how he’s adjusting to Columbus after four years in Stillwater, Okla. The nearly 2-million-dollar man has been so focused on the Buckeyes defense that he feels like he has “blinders on.”

“I don’t know, it’s just football. Football, smoke a cigar every now and then, so there’s not that much to adjust to, the way that we coach,” Knowles said. “You’re in here and you’re grinding – next practice, next evaluation, you’re working with the players, where are you going to go with the installation – you kind of have blinders on. But I do like the city whenever I get out of here.”

Jim Knowles tasked with bringing back Ohio State’s defensive standards

Knowles is in his fourth month as Ryan Day’s new defensive coordinator after making himself one of the biggest names in defense at Oklahoma State. Making an average of $1.9 million a year, he’s the highest-paid assistant coach in program history.

With the Pokes, Knowles built the defense into the best scoring defense in the Big 12. They gave up just 16.8 points per game and nearly won the conference title. He has a three-year contract with Ohio State to take the Buckeyes from their No. 59 overall defense back to No. 1 where they were just two seasons ago.

With several spring practices in the books for the Buckeyes, Knowles has just two more weeks to get them ready for the spring game. They hit the field on April 16 for the first time under their new DC and begin the journey back to the CFP after a year away. Ohio State has a lot to shake off after a double-digit loss to close the regular season against Michigan. They capped off the season with one of the best Rose Bowl games of all time, taking down Utah 48-45.

Comments / 5

