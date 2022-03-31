ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Coaching And Player Grades For The 2021-2022 USC Trojans

By Rich Ruben about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dhK8x_0evPg3jD00
Max Agbonkpolo #23, Chevez Goodwin #1, Isaiah Mobley #3, Boogie Ellis #0 and Drew Peterson #13 of the USC Trojans take the court for a game against the Washington Huskies during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Trojans’ season ended in a two-point, first-round loss to Miami in the NCAA Tournament. It was a game the Trojans could have won if any one of several things played out differently. Miami went on to win two more games in the Tournament and the Hurricanes’ success took some of the sting out of the loss. Miami was not an ordinary ten seed; they had a very good three-guard combination that scored and defended at a very high level. USC finished the season 26-8, but struggled over the last few weeks, losing four of their final five games. Still, this season was another step in the uphill climb of Trojan basketball under Andy Enfield. It is becoming common for the Trojans to win 20+ games, finish in the top-tier of the Pac-12, play in the NCAA Tournament and be one of the better defensive teams in the country. To the extent there is an unsatisfied feeling after the quick exit from March Madness, it is because Enfield’s program has risen to a level where success is expected. That is a very big accomplishment in itself for USC basketball. The question now is whether Enfield’s teams can continue the climb upward in the ranks of college basketball.

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Lamar Hurd, Trail Blazers TV analyst and Oregon State basketball standout, tabbed to give OSU’s 2022 graduation address

Lamar Hurd, a four-year starting point guard at Oregon State and currently a Portland Trail Blazers television analyst, will deliver OSU’s 2022 graduation commencement address on June 11. This year’s event, held in Reser Stadium, marks the first in-person graduation ceremony since 2019. The 2020 graduation ceremony was cancelled...
PORTLAND, OR
KHQ Right Now

Washington State guard Ryan Rapp enters name into NCAA transfer portal

Ryan Rapp, an Australia native who spent three years as a reserve guard and fan favorite at Washington State, has entered his name into the NCAA’s transfer portal. Verbal Commits reported over Twitter on Thursday afternoon that Rapp will be seeking an opportunity elsewhere as a graduate transfer. The...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
College Basketball
Local
Florida College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Basketball
On3.com

FiveThirtyEight logs prediction for Final Four games

FiveThirtyEight has logged its predictions for Saturday’s Final Four showdowns. As Villanova and Kansas begin the day, North Carolina and Duke will be the main event on a Saturday that could be remembered for years to come. First, FiveThirtyEight is giving Kansas a 69% chance to defeat Villanova. Additionally,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

Another veteran quarterback is going back to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While not quite on the news scope of Tom Brady nixing his brief retirement, the Buccaneers re-signed backup Ryan Griffin. Griffin has watched from Tampa Bay’s sidelines since joining the organization in 2015. But he’s only played two games...
NFL
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Enfield
Person
Sting
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
On3.com

Bill Self reveals whether or not he has any superstitions, pregame routines

Whether it’s LeBron James‘ powder, Stephen Curry‘s trick shots or any of basketball’s famous and most favorite, pregame rituals are something fans arrive to their seats early just to witness. Kansas Jayhawks fans won’t get to see that from head coach Bill Self Saturday night ahead of the Final Four — mostly because he doesn’t have a set routine.
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Dick Vitale reveals his greatest college basketball coach of all-time

A legendary coaching career will be coming to an end this weekend. Regardless of how the Duke Blue Devils fare in the Final Four, longtime head coach Mike Krzyzewski will be retiring at the end of the season. Ahead of Duke’s matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four, ESPN icon Dick Vitale tabbed Krzyzewski as his pick for the greatest college basketball coach of all time.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc Trojans#March Madness#Ncaa Tournament#Usc#The Ncaa Tournament#Pac 12#Enfield
On3.com

Best case Final Four scenarios for the Big Blue Nation

As far as Final Four fields, this is about as crappy of a hand UK fans could have been dealt. March has already been pretty rough for Kentucky, but now the last three games to play for the 2022 National Championship essentially serve as a Blue Blood Invitational that they didn’t get a bid for. For those who aren’t actively boycotting the games this weekend for their health, what’s the best-case scenario for UK fans amongst this field of frustration?
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
On3.com

Transfer wideout Mitchell Tinsley off to a solid start at Penn State

The word Penn State head coach James Franklin used to describe wideout Mitchell Tinsley was “polished.”. Tinsley, originally from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, made Penn State the third stop of his collegiate career. He began at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, before making waves in two seasons at Western Kentucky.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Georgia secures series win over Florida, going for sweep on Saturday

The Georgia Bulldogs were too much to handle on Friday night for the Florida Gators, winning their contest 6-1. After a 7-6 walk off victory over the Gators on Thursday night, the Bulldogs have officially won their rivalry series against Florida for the second time in three attempts with both coming in the friendly confines of Foley Field.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
54K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy