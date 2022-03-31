ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

3-star RB Marquise Collins drops top schools list

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Gerry Hamilton/On3

College Station (Texas) three-star running back Marquise Collins dropped his top eight schools list Wednesday night.

The schools are Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Houston, TCU, Utah and Vanderbilt.

He is the No. 633 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $6.4k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Collins recently talked with On3’s Gerry Hamilton about his recruiting and what visits he had been planning for March.

