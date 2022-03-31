Local Special Olympics athlete participating in Summer Games
By steve gove
wbrn.com
2 days ago
A Local Special Olymics athlete from Morley will eyeing gold when he participates in the 2022 Summer Special Olympics Games in Orlando, Florida. Back in January of 2006, a teacher got Tyler Lawton involved with the Special Olympics when he tried downhill skiing for the first time. "I had...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga will be proudly represented this year at the 2022 Special Olympics in Orlando with Team Tennessee Unified Volleyball gearing up to compete. 11 athletes and 2 coaches will make the trip to Disneyworld and for their coach, it's a 20 year dream in the making.
MADISON, Wis. — Jersey Mike’s locations around Wisconsin will give 100% of Wednesday’s sales to support the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The games are held in Orlando from June 5-12. The support is part of Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving. “It really means a lot to us,” Alison Mushett said. “It helps us, our coaches, our athletes.” A...
ELIZABETHTOWN — Things were going fast and furious as lunchtime approached at the Jersey Mike’s store on South Poplar Street in Elizabethtown on Wednesday. That was the day of Jersey Mike’s 12th annual Day of Giving, when more than 2,000 Jersey Mike’s restaurants nationwide will donate 100% of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and Special Olympics state programs.
While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
After having to delay the start of the Pepsi Florida Relays on Thursday due to rain, Friday's action in Gainesville didn't disappoint.
Between personal bests, school records and new-NCAA leads, the Florida Gators kicked off the 2022 event in fashion. UF honored its 2022 NCAA Indoor National Championship team on Friday night. In total, there were 21 personal bests set on an outstanding opening day at the Pepsi Florida Relays.
...
Here are hockey and gymnastics postseason honors for Toledo-area conferences . ■ Player of the year: Michael Armstrong, Findlay. ■ Coach of the year: Ben Patey, Findlay. ■ First team: Forwards-Michael Armstrong, Findlay; Gordy Hunt, St. Francis; Cody Schneider, Perrysburg. Defensemen-Charlie Anderson, St. John’s; Owen Denker, St. Francis. Goaltender-Austin Nowak, Northview.
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — Coventry High School held the celebration for being recognized as a Special Olympics Unified Champion School on Friday, even though it actually won the honor before the pandemic. Only a handful of schools in the country get the nod for inclusive sports and activities for...
Four youths from Stamford are heading to the National Snowboarding Championships and they have the pandemic to partially thank for it. This month, Stamford residents Kaua McGowan (13), Raphaella McGowan (8), Grace Malloy Creanza (11) and Morgan Malloy Creanza (8) all found out they would be heading to the USASA National Championships in April in Colorado.
The Ongoing Senior Bowling League, which has bowled Tuesday afternoons at Morgan Lanes in Fort Morgan, now has concluded its season. 1. Graff Carrit Kembel (87 points) 2. DeSamber Rana Tiensvold (78 points) 3. Martin Wilhelms Wilhelmson (62 points) 4. Chilcote Massengale Hanson (61.5 points) 5. Welle Holt Shields (61...
One of the greatest Nordic skiers to come out of the Truckee-Tahoe area announced she’s stepping away from the sport. Hannah Halvorsen, 24, on Thursday announced she’s transitioning away from professional ski racing following a career that included numerous World Cup starts since her debut in 2019. Later that year she suffered a career-threatening injuries when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in downtown Anchorage, Alaska. The accident left her with a fractured tibia, a torn and detached MCL and PCL, and bleeding and bruising in her brain. And yet, the Sugar Bowl Ski Team & Academy alumna fought back to earn a place on the U.S. Ski Team and in December posted a career-best seventh place finish at a World Cup sprint event in Dresden, Germany. Halvorsen would later be named to her first Olympic team. She competed in sprint during the Beijing games and finished in 43rd place.
Plunge into icy cold waters this winter to help provide over 15,000 Special Olympics Alabama athletes with an opportunity to participate in sports training and competition programs that help them live longer, happier, healthier lives.Register. Time & Location. Apr 02, 2:00 PM. Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Dr, Pelham,...
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual fundraiser at Bay College is has wrapped up, benefitting Special Olympics. Business Professionals of America sold chain links for a dollar - raising more than $400. Each chain link has the name of a loved one, a quote, or even a drawing. The chains...
(WJAR) — Coventry High School is being recognized for its commitment to inclusion. The school will be honored at a Friday event by the Special Olympics and Hasbro. The high school was given a Unified Champion recognition and it comes with a banner for the school. The award was...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saddle up, because the racing season will be back in full force this year with season passes for the Saratoga Race Course now on sale. Many are excited for the upcoming meet since this season will be the first time in two years where the race track will operate in full capacity.
The snow is starting to melt and the golf courses are more green with each day heading into spring. The boys golf season is approaching and there's plenty of talent returning to the six local teams. These golfers will provide leadership and advice to some of the younger golfers early on as they fight for a spot at state not only as individuals golfer, but as teams, too.
