Online trolls blow me away. It's amazing how low-comprehension folks will judge you from a headline and/or just not understand when you're trying to make a point. We post many, many articles about Lubbock. Would you like to guess why? It's because we're from, and are located in, Lubbock. We post our articles to be read, not because we get some joy out of hitting typewriter keys. I highly doubt we'd have any readers on our home turf if we just posted articles about Hackensack, New Jersey.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO