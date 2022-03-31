Scott Richardson, Kris Estenson & Joy Riggs on HCI 30th Anniversary

Workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island will unionize, the first in the U.S. in Amazon’s 27-year history. Of the 4,800 ballots, more than 2,600 favored joining the Amazon Union Labor, formed by current and former employees. The pandemic has fueled labor movements at many big chains, with workers demanding more rights, safety protocols and better benefits. April 1, 2022.
Will Smith on Friday resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, almost a week after slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony. Smith, who won the best actor award for “King Richard" after the stunning on-stage assault, had faced disciplinary action and possible expulsion by the academy.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki Friday was grilled by reporters after she refused to confirm a report that claims she will leave her current role for a new gig at MSNBC, bringing into question the ethics of the situation. Fox News White House Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich confirmed Psaki will...
A fiery explosion rocked a Russian fuel depot near the border around dawn Friday, and Moscow said Ukraine had attacked the facility, but Kyiv denied any involvement. There was no independent confirmation of details about the incident. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said two Ukrainian Mi-24 helicopters had entered...
(CNN) — Former US women's soccer goalkeeper Hope Solo has been arrested in North Carolina on charges of misdemeanor child abuse, resisting arrest and impaired driving, police said. The Winston-Salem Police Department said in a statement that officers arrested Hope Amelia Stevens, or Hope Solo, on Thursday in the...
Senate Republicans pushed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court pick, on her ruling involving a former Trump aide and a House panel investigating then-President Trump. The written questions to Jackson, which were released along with her responses by the Senate Judiciary Committee Friday, comes after GOP senators...
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy on Friday accused President Biden of having "abdicated his responsibilities" at the southern border and making the ongoing migrant crisis worse after the administration announced that it is lifting the Title 42 public health order. "Today’s decision confirms that President Biden has abdicated his responsibilities...
Welcome to Friday’s Overnight Health Care, where we’re following the latest moves on policy and news affecting your health. Subscribe here. It was a big day for U.S. soccer fans, as the U.S. men’s national team drew England and Iran in its group for the World Cup next fall.
NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell on Friday lost her bid to overturn her U.S. sex trafficking conviction, even after a juror acknowledged having falsely stated before the trial that he had not been sexually abused. U.S. Circuit Judge Alison Nathan said the juror, a man known in...
An Alabama man who brought Molotov cocktails and guns near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Friday to nearly four years in federal prison. The 46-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, comes after 72-year-old defendant Lonnie Coffman pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms in the District on the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
Comments / 0