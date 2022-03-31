Scott Richardson, Kris Estenson & Joy Riggs on HCI 30th Anniversary

Workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island will unionize, the first in the U.S. in Amazon’s 27-year history. Of the 4,800 ballots, more than 2,600 favored joining the Amazon Union Labor, formed by current and former employees. The pandemic has fueled labor movements at many big chains, with workers demanding more rights, safety protocols and better benefits. April 1, 2022.

