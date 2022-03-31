ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Scott Richardson, Kris Estenson & Joy Riggs on HCI 30th Anniversary

By Staff
kymnradio.net
 2 days ago

Scott Richardson, Kris Estenson and Joy Riggs...

kymnradio.net

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Staten Island Amazon warehouse workers unionize

Workers at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island will unionize, the first in the U.S. in Amazon’s 27-year history. Of the 4,800 ballots, more than 2,600 favored joining the Amazon Union Labor, formed by current and former employees. The pandemic has fueled labor movements at many big chains, with workers demanding more rights, safety protocols and better benefits. April 1, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hci
The Hill

GOP senators push Ketanji Brown Jackson on McGahn ruling

Senate Republicans pushed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s Supreme Court pick, on her ruling involving a former Trump aide and a House panel investigating then-President Trump. The written questions to Jackson, which were released along with her responses by the Senate Judiciary Committee Friday, comes after GOP senators...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
The Hill

Man with Molotov cocktails, guns near Capitol on Jan. 6 sentenced to nearly 4 years

An Alabama man who brought Molotov cocktails and guns near the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced on Friday to nearly four years in federal prison. The 46-month sentence, issued by U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly in Washington, comes after 72-year-old defendant Lonnie Coffman pleaded guilty to possessing unregistered firearms in the District on the same day a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy