ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Medical Advocacy and Ingenuity of the Human Spirit are Curing Disease

biospace.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerve Therapeutics CEO Sekar Kathiresan, M.D./Courtesy Companyleaders.org. The United States healthcare system is notoriously complex. A survey from a self-funded health plan administrator concluded that 70% of 1,000 respondents found today’s healthcare system difficult to navigate. Under these circumstances, medical advocacy becomes necessary, especially when patients and families...

www.biospace.com

Comments / 0

Related
biospace.com

Hope Springs Eternal for Inflammatory Disease Treatments at AAD 2022

The 2022 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting saw several milestones in treatment explorations for inflammatory diseases. Here's some of the major news shared at the event. Eli Lilly's Dermatitis Drug Delivers. Eli Lilly and Company announced that its candidate monotherapy for dermatitis succeeded in delivering clinically significant outcomes. Based...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Jersey Shore Online

Southern Ocean Medical Center Adds Heart Disease Services

MANAHAWKIN – The New Jersey Department of Health has licensed Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center to provide diagnostic cardiac catheterization for all patients. Cardiac catheterization involves passing a small catheter through the body into a coronary artery, a vessel that supplies blood to the heart muscle. Contrast dye...
HACKENSACK, NJ
WNDU

Medical Moment: Preventing heart disease

(WNDU) - More than 650,000 people in the U.S. die from heart disease. That’s 1 out of every 4 deaths. Now, researchers are looking to the gut and an FDA-approved drug to treat inflammatory bowel disease to help prevent heart disease. 63 percent of calories consumed by Americans come...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Researchers find humans have given wild animals their diseases nearly 100 times

An international research team led by scientists at Georgetown University has found that humans might give viruses back to animals more often than previously understood. In a study published March 22 in Ecology Letters ("Assessing the risk of human-to-wildlife pathogen transmission for conservation and public health"), the authors describe nearly one hundred different cases where diseases have undergone "spillback" from humans back into wild animals, much like how SARS-CoV-2 has been able to spread in mink farms, zoo lions and tigers, and wild white-tailed deer.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Senthil
technologynetworks.com

Non-Menstruating People Report Menstrual Symptoms After COVID-19 Vaccination

This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. The potential impact that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Map of human sensory neurons provides clues to chronic pain cure

RICHARDSON, Texas — Humans and animals share plenty of similarities, but a new study finds our nerve cells differ in some pretty important ways. Researchers from The University of Texas at Dallas say their investigation into the human body’s pain-sensing nerve cells are revealing clues into how scientists may be able to cure chronic pain.
DALLAS, TX
psychologytoday.com

Why Do People Fear the Cure for the Disease of Resentment?

Resentment is the strong anger, often following deep injustices, that can stay with people for the rest of their lives. Because resentment can compromise psychological and physical health, it can be worse than the injustice first experienced against a person. Forgiveness is an empirically-verified treatment that reduces the resentment. Yet...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Spirit#Heart Attacks#Verve Therapeutics#Cnn#Hilton Head
biospace.com

Pediatric Medical Devices Market to reach US$ 41,000 Mn by 2026, rising incidents of various chronic diseases amongst the children to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Pediatric Medical Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global pediatric medical devices market was valued at US$ 21,000 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2026. Rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and others drive the global market. Moreover, surge in demand for self-care devices/solutions, increase in incidence of chronic and infectious diseases among pediatric population, and technological developments are expected to propel demand for pediatric medical devices used to treat chronic conditions.
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19’s Severe Impacts on the Brain – Even in People That Did Not Experience Serious Respiratory Symptoms

COVID-19 patients commonly report having headaches, confusion, and other neurological symptoms, but doctors don’t fully understand how the disease targets the brain during infection. Now, researchers at Tulane University have shown in detail how COVID-19 affects the central nervous system, according to a new study published in Nature Communications.
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

Lipodystrophy Treatment Market: increase in the number of rare diseases related to genetic mutations to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Lipodystrophy is abnormal central fat accumulation or localized loss of fat tissue or mixed clinical presentations representing both. It is also known as the Lawrence-Seip syndrome, a rare group of syndromes, either acquired or congenital. People with lipodystrophy experience an uncontrolled loss of fat tissue, especially fat under the skin. This causes a drop in an important hormone called leptin. Without enough fat tissue or Leptin, the body's system for regulating energy use falls out of balance.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Transplantation Therapeutics Market: Rising number of prevalence and incidences of various diseases to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Transplantation is the transfer (engraftment) of human cells, tissues, or organs from a donor to a recipient, with the aim of restoring function(s) in the body. In case of end-state organ failure, such as liver and heart failure, organ transplantation is often the only treatment. A significant upward trend has been observed in the last two years in the transplantation therapeutics market. Factors driving the transplantation therapeutics market are rising non-communicable diseases, aging population and increasing life expectancy, growing income, rising government expenditure on health care, free trade agreement, and continuous research and development. According to Global Observatory on Donation and Transplantation, in 2015, around 126,670 solid organs, such as kidney, heart, liver, lungs, small bowel, and pancreas transplantations were performed worldwide, which is an increase of 5.8% since 2014. Kidney and the liver transplants are the widely performed transplant procedures.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
Daily Mail

Humans have have given wild animals diseases nearly 100 times in a reversal of the animal-to-human transmission of killer diseases like Covid and Ebola

It's widely believed that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid, was spread from wild animals to humans. But a new study claims that humans might give viruses to animals more often than previously understood. Researchers reviewed published evidence of human-to-wildlife transmission events, with a focus on how such events could...
WILDLIFE
biospace.com

Venous Thromboembolism Market: Growth in patient awareness about treatment to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is the formation of blood clots inside the blood vessel. These clots restrict blood flow through the circulatory system. It is classified into two type’s deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Formation of blood clot in a deep vein (generally in the leg) is called deep vein thrombosis. The formed deep vein thrombosis clot break off and travels to the lungs, called as pulmonary embolism. Pulmonary embolism is a serious complication from deep vein thrombosis. It occurs in almost one-third of patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. Venous thromboembolism can occur at any age; however, it is common in adults aged 60 and above. People who are overweight, older, whose blood is thicker than normal or suffer from some other diseases such as autoimmune disorders (rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, etc.) or cancer are at a higher risk of venous thromboembolism. Hospitalization due to major trauma (fractures or immobilization) or surgery increases the risk for venous thromboembolism. Up to 60% of venous thromboembolism cases occur during or after hospitalization. Venous thromboembolism equally affects men and women. Globally, venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease and leading cause of death and disability.
MARKETS
biospace.com

Acute Heart Failure Market: Increasing prevalence of diseases and unmet medical needs to drive the market

Albany NY, United States: Heart failure occurs when the heart is unable to pump enough blood to meet the body’s demand. This can be chronic, taking place slowly over time, or acute, occurring suddenly. Acute heart failure is defined as the rapid development of or change in symptoms pointing to heart failure requiring urgent medical attention and usually hospitalization. It is a physiological condition which adversely impacts the pumping efficiency of the cardiac muscles. Fluid accumulates around the heart and the ventricles fail to pump sufficient blood to all the organs. This eventually leads to deposition of the fluid in the lungs, abdomen, liver, and lower body. According to epidemiologic statistics by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, about 62 million adults worldwide died of heart failure in 2015 and this number is expected to rise. One person in five at the age of 40 runs the risk of developing heart failure, with over 1 million hospitalizations reported annually in Europe are accounted for by heart failure.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy