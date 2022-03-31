Medical Advocacy and Ingenuity of the Human Spirit are Curing Disease

Albany NY, United States: Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is the formation of blood clots inside the blood vessel. These clots restrict blood flow through the circulatory system. It is classified into two type’s deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Formation of blood clot in a deep vein (generally in the leg) is called deep vein thrombosis. The formed deep vein thrombosis clot break off and travels to the lungs, called as pulmonary embolism. Pulmonary embolism is a serious complication from deep vein thrombosis. It occurs in almost one-third of patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. Venous thromboembolism can occur at any age; however, it is common in adults aged 60 and above. People who are overweight, older, whose blood is thicker than normal or suffer from some other diseases such as autoimmune disorders (rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, etc.) or cancer are at a higher risk of venous thromboembolism. Hospitalization due to major trauma (fractures or immobilization) or surgery increases the risk for venous thromboembolism. Up to 60% of venous thromboembolism cases occur during or after hospitalization. Venous thromboembolism equally affects men and women. Globally, venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease and leading cause of death and disability.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO