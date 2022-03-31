Forest Preserve offers exploration, hiking programs

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation will match $1,000 in donations to Askania Nova Biosphere Reserve. “The members of the Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation have like all of us, been watching the events unfold in Ukraine since the invasion by Russia on February 24th of this year,” Niabi Zoo said in a media release. “No one can watch this destruction occur and not be impacted by the humanitarian catastrophe that is unfolding in real-time right before our eyes. While the Niabi Zoo & Forest Preserves Foundation is deeply concerned with the humanitarian cost of this senseless war, we are in a much better position to support animal welfare relief.”

