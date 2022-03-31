’Apollo 10 1/2’ Review: Richard Linklater Dreams a Memory of Space

Director Richard Linklater (“Boyhood”) is known for his versatility; romantic and coming-of-age films, animation, studio films, personal projects, etc., but it looks like he’ll be getting into the business of social documentary filmmaking next. While he’s promoting his upcoming animated Netflix film, “Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood” (read our review), which obviously further evinces his adaptability, Linklater revealed to The Hollywood Reporter podcast, Awards Chatter, a new project titled “Letter From Huntsville” for HBO. Evidently, it’s a three-part Texas documentary that speaks directly to Linklater’s connection to his hometown of Huntsville, and it features documentary king Alex Gibney who has also directed some of it.
