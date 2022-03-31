ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Whip Your Hair Back and Forth at The Black Hair Experience

By Alyse Nicole
soulciti.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Austinites created a space to celebrate Black hair with an exhibit called The Black Hair Experience,. The Black Hair Experience (TBHE), an interactive art installation that focuses on the love and nostalgia of Black hair as well as Black culture, has arrived in Austin!. Since the first popup...

soulciti.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Louis American

Black Hair is political

“I know what it’s like to sit in that waiting room, to sit in that office, and know that the person on the other side of the table is judging me for the way I chose to wear my hair,” – Congresswoman Cori Bush, who voted in favor of the Crown Acts passage in The House.
U.S. POLITICS
CNET

Give Your Hair the Blowout Treatment With This $49 Hair Dryer

Are you looking for a simple, no-frills hair dryer that doesn't break the bank? If so, then this Cortex Air Blade hair dryer on MorningSave for $49 can take your hair to the next level. Hair dryers dry hair... so the Cortex is not special in that regard. But what...
HAIR CARE
In Style

This Is Your Sign to Dye Your Hair Blonde

"JUST DO IT!" is what I would say to any reader who may have stumbled across this story after a cursory search for "blonde hair transformation," and who is desperately seeking a sign that they should bite the bleach blonde bullet. Just. Do. It. I was in your shoes a...
HAIR CARE
Allure

"Why Are You Contouring My Nose?" Black Canadian Actors Share Their Experiences with Hair and Makeup Discrimination

Angela Moore has been an actor for over 25 years, with principle roles in shows like Netflix's Maid and Amazon's The Stand. She's a professional, prepared for everything — except when it comes to the hair and makeup trailer. As a Black actor, she never knows if there will be foundation to match her skin tone, or someone who knows how to do her hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
State
California State
City
Atlanta, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Dallas, TX
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
City
Black, TX
City
Austin, TX
Marie Claire

Keratin Hair Treatments: Your Ultimate Guide

If you've ever experienced even a tiny bit of frizz, you've probably been told by a friend or hairstylist to try a keratin treatment (other names include "Brazilian blowout" and "smoothing treatment"). A keratin treatment has been deemed the "miracle" way to get smoother, shinier hair in just one appointment at your local salon—or you can make use of an at-home keratin treatment, if you prefer. But like most chemical-laden beauty treatments, not all keratin treatments are created equal, nor are they for every hair type. And navigating the misinformation on the interweb can be overwhelming. To clear the air before you make the plunge towards sleek glory, I went to the experts to find out what you need to know about keratin treatments.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

DueTT developing 'cool' hair clippers for needs of Black, Latino customers

In 2018 while attending Mississippi State University, best friends Tyler Anthony and Thomas White founded Duet Technology, LLC — also known as DueTT — to develop an innovative form of the electric hair clipper to solve what they say is the number one problem 85% of professional barbers face in the Black and Latino communities.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Hair#Straight Hair#Hair Styles#Hair Texture#Whip#Austinites#Popup#Ga#The We Care Initiative
KVUE

The Black Hair Experience makes Austin its latest stop

AUSTIN, Texas — From afros and locs to curls and freshly pressed kinks, Black hair has been an integral part of Black history for decades. In early African civilizations, hairstyles could indicate a person's family background, tribe and social status. To this day, Black hair tells Black stories. On...
AUSTIN, TX
Heather Jauquet

Love is in the Hair. Welcome to Hair Razors

The Stylists at Hair RazorsJulina Salazar/Used with permission. Nestled unassumingly between a gym and an Indian market is a hidden gem within the Damascus community in Montgomery County. Don't be fooled by the outside, the inside is cozy, friendly, and welcoming. Inside you will be greeted with a friendly smile and a stylish motif with crystal chandeliers, a plush waiting area, and the most comfortable salon chairs.
DAMASCUS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy