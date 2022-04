This pothole on steroids is located in a rural area between Union City and Athens and maybe the biggest pothole in all of Calhoun County Michigan. Before the flowers bloom and trees bud, a sure sign of spring in Michigan is growing potholes. Everyone knows Michigan residents are expert growers of apples and cherries but how many outside of the state would realize Michigan's ability to grow some of the biggest potholes in the U.S.?

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO