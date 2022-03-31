ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

How Good Is the OnePlus 10 Pro’s Camera? We Asked a Photographer To Test It Out

By John Velasco
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U39am_0evPIK9700

Teased earlier this year during CES 2022 (and again just last week ), the OnePlus 10 Pro has finally been unwrapped and will be released on April 14, starting at $899 for the version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you’re already drooling over this flagship, you can snag yourself a pre-order today and get a free pair of OnePlus Buds Z2.

So far, it’s the second big smartphone release this year for the U.S. after Samsung introduced the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in February. Looking at its specs sheet, the OnePlus 10 Pro is every bit the flagship caliber smartphone we expect. It’s complete with a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, and a speedy 65W wired charging system that can recharge its 5,000 mAh battery in just 34 minutes.

Not surprisingly, the OnePlus 10 Pro’s major standout is none other than its triple-camera system on the back of the phone.

OnePlus 10 Pro $899.99


Camera Specifications

  • Primary Camera: 48MP f/1.8
  • Ultra-wide camera: 50MP f/2.2 with a 150-degree field of view
  • Telephoto camera: 8MP f/2.4 with 3.3x optical zoom

Most flagship phones feature a triple-camera system, so it’s nothing new here with the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, it’s made more notable over its peers because of its second-generation Hasselblad Camera. There’s a lot of jargon behind it that most consumers won’t fully understand, like how it captures snapshots with the DCI-P3 color gamut. That’s why we’re here, to show you exactly what it can do.

We handed the OnePlus 10 Pro to New Jersey-based photographer Chris Spiegel , who has 15 years of experience capturing everything going on at the Jersey Shore, from weather to surf, live music, and events. He even covered the Sea Hear Now music festival in 2019 for Rolling Stone.

He spent a weekend capturing the sights and scenery of Asbury Park , New Jersey, combining his skills of sniffing out the perfect shot with the incredible power of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s Hasselblad camera module. While specs are solid, the real test is how well it can take photos.

If you need some convincing about the performance and quality of the OnePlus 10 Pro’s cameras, then check out the photos below that Spiegel captured with the OnePlus 10 Pro, which he later edited to bring out more detail from the original shots. What’s important here is the versatility of using all three cameras, such as the telephoto camera to get closer to a scene or the wide-angle camera to get more of the subject into the frame.

Even though he did experience the camera app crashing on a few occasions, he was impressed by what it was able to capture.

“Quality-wise, photos look pretty solid,” replied Spiegel when asked what he thought about the camera in general. The photos held a fair amount of dynamic range, which allowed him to emphasize the colors even more. Check them out below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2coWOl_0evPIK9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HXDQS_0evPIK9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYnXT_0evPIK9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGAxG_0evPIK9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXxav_0evPIK9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xFtKc_0evPIK9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBF6r_0evPIK9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t6fKv_0evPIK9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hBTKu_0evPIK9700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EgZO2_0evPIK9700

