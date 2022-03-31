Taxi Cab Driver's Killer Arrested In Targeted PA Amtrak Shooting: Police

An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 59-year-old taxi cab driver who was found shot outside an Amtrak station in what police are calling a targeted killing on Sunday.

Kenneth Cobb died at an area hospital after he was shot by Hezekiah F. Campbell outside the Amtrak station in Harrisburg near 4th and Chestnut streets around 9:30 p.m. on Mar. 27, police say.

When police searched Campbell’s home, they found a Smith & Wesson 9-millimeter gun, a loaded magazine, an empty magazine, loose copper-washed ammunition cartridges, and clothing similar to what the shooter was wearing in the surveillance footage.

Police also found a notebook in his bedroom with Cobb's name written along with the words “I shot him” on a page dated March 29, multiple media outlets report citing an affidavit filed by police.

In the same notebook Campbell also confessed killing someone else, according to the affidavit.

He has been charged with felonies for Criminal Homicide and Firearms Not To Be Carried Without a License, court records show.

He has been held in the Dauphin County Prison after being denied bail, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge David O'Leary on Apr. 11 at 9 a.m., according to his court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.