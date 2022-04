CHARLESTON — With the recent end of the legislative session, local lawmakers say there have been successes and failures. “It was a whirlwind,” Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, said. “We consolidated some boards to make them more efficient. And there were several good bills at the end of the session that we ran out of time. We had several that didn’t make it back to the Senate because there was so much debate in the House of Delegates.”

