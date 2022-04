For the last 13 years, Cam Newton has been deeply involved in 7-on-7 youth football, running teams of many ages through his foundation. Now, the former NFL MVP is becoming an investor with Brooklyn-based Overtime’s newest sports venture OT7, a new 7-on-7 football league for high school-age players that aims to take what has typically been seen as a skill-development offshoot of the sport and turn it into its own bonafide media property.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO