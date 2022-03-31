ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Jericho Energy Ventures: H2U Technologies Announces Joint Development Agreement with Leading Supplier of Catalyst Coated Membranes for Green Hydrogen Production

austinnews.net
 18 hours ago

H2U Partner De Nora Confirms Success of H2U's New Non-platinum Group Metal (PGM) Catalyst for Low-Cost Green Hydrogen Production via Water Electrolysis. NEWTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2022 / Jericho Energy Ventures (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(Frankfurt:JLM0) ('Jericho' or 'JEV' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, H2U...

www.austinnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

140-year-old rusty batteries offer huge breakthrough for energy storage

Scientists have discovered an alternative to costly and environmentally damaging lithium-ion batteries – used in everything from smartphones to electric cars – in the form of a 140-year old technology.Iron-air batteries, first invented in 1878, hold a far higher energy density to lithium-ion batteries at a fraction of the cost, however until now they have impractical for recharging purposes due to rusting.A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology now claims to have fine-tuned a process known as “reverse rusting” in order to allow the new design to charge and discharge energy.“Iron-air batteries can be commercially scaled up for...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Good News Network

Researchers Make ‘Giant Leap’ to Produce Affordable Renewable Hydrogen

An Australian company has invented a totally new electrolyzer to expand use of hydrogen fuel, which they say represents the first real revolution in the technology in 200 years. Separating water into hydrogen gas and oxygen through electrical current, known as “electrolysis,” is both the chief method behind green hydrogen...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Technip Energies Pledges To Accelerate Hydrogen Production In India

Technip Energies has signed a memorandum of understanding with Greenko ZeroC Private to explore green hydrogen opportunities in India. — Technip Energies has set its sights on developing green hydrogen projects in India together with Greenko ZeroC Private. The pair will explore green hydrogen project development opportunities across industries including refining, petrochemicals, fertilizer, chemical, and power plant sectors in India to accelerate Energy Transition in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
HuffPost

Green Hydrogen: The New Star Of The Clean Energy Revolution

Glad you asked! Green hydrogen is hydrogen that is generated from renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar. And guess what? When used for energy, its only emission is water!. The big deal about SoCalGas’s Angeles Link is that it’s one of America’s first major moves in delivering green...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Production#Hydrogen Technologies#Energy Systems#Hydrogen Storage#Jericho Energy Ventures#Group Metal#Pgm#Industrie De Nora S P A
The Associated Press

Hydrogen-Electric Bus Utilizing Loop Energy’s Technology Launches in Europe

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- Loop Energy™ (TSX: LPEN) announces that Mobility & Innovation is launching its H2Bus, an 8-metre hydrogen-electric minibus. A launch event is being held in Bratislava, Slovakia, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220315005335/en/. Mobility & Innovation, H2Bus powered...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Quantum battery can recharge electric car in 90 seconds, researchers reveal

A new type of battery charging technology could reduce the charge times of electric vehicles from hours to minutes, researchers claim.Calculations made by scientists at the Institute for Basic Science in South Korea revealed that so-called quantum batteries would reduce typical home charging times of electric cars from 10 hours to just three minutes.Charging at supercharger stations would be even quicker, dropping from around 30 minutes to 90 seconds – roughly the same amount of time it takes to fill a fuel-powered vehicle’s tank.Quantum batteries work through a phenomenon known as superabsorption, which involves a quantum mechanical principle relating to...
TECHNOLOGY
Interesting Engineering

MIT scientists put forward a new method that can solve the carbon storage problem

In today's climate landscape, there's a lot of talk about carbon, capture, and storage. However, not all of it is good. Just back in January, oil giant Shell's Quest plant, which has been designed to capture carbon emissions from oil sands operations and store them underground to reduce carbon emissions, was found to produce more emissions than it captured.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover a New, Sustainable Way To Make Hydrogen for Fuel Cells and Fertilizers

A new sustainable and practical method for producing hydrogen from water has been discovered by a team of researchers at the RIKEN Center for Sustainable Resource Science (CSRS) in Japan led by Ryuhei Nakamura. Unlike current methods, the new method does not require rare metals that are expensive or in short supply. Instead, hydrogen for fuel cells and agricultural fertilizers can now be produced using cobalt and manganese, two fairly common metals. The study was published in Nature Catalysis.
CHEMISTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Freethink

Is the Salton Sea hiding enough lithium to power America?

As the world transitions away from fossil fuels, electric vehicles are becoming more ubiquitous. But despite their environmental benefits, they still have a price. The batteries that power them rely on a limited resource: lithium. But some say California’s so-called “Lithium Valley” could be a vast powerhouse for the next...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Edgewater Wireless Selects CMC Microsystems as On-shore Fabrication Services Partner

Edgewater Wireless Systems, the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, announced the selection of an on-shore fabrication services partner. CMC Microsystems has been selected to provide a conduit to North American fabrication services for Edgewater’s next-generation of Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing silicon solutions via GlobalFoundries...
BUSINESS
simpleflying.com

Delta Air Lines Partners With Airbus Seeking Hydrogen Flight

Delta Air Lines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to collaborate on research for hydrogen-powered aircraft. The carrier will become the first US-based airline to partner with Airbus on the development of hydrogen aircraft. Delta forms hydrogen partnership with Airbus. As part of its Flight to Net...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Large-scale planar and spherical light-emitting diodes based on arrays of perovskite quantum wires

Halide perovskites are enticing candidates for highly efficient planar light-emitting diodes (LEDs) with commercial potential in displays and lighting. However, it remains a challenge for conventional solution fabrication processes to fabricate large-scale or non-planar LEDs due to the non-uniformity of perovskite films in conjunction with material stability issues. Here large-area highly uniform arrays of crystalline perovskite quantum wires are grown with emission spectra covering the whole visible range. Photoluminescence quantum yield of up to 92% and 5,644 hours as the time for photoluminescence to degrade down to its 50% of the initial value under ambient conditions are achieved for MAPbBr3 quantum wires. LEDs based on these quantum wires on rigid and flexible planar substrates are fabricated up to a four-inch wafer size and also unique three-dimensional spherical LEDs with outstanding uniformity are reported. The results suggest that the approach developed here can be generalized to other unconventional three-dimensional LEDs in the future.
ENGINEERING
thefastmode.com

VTT Finland Selects Keysight Open Radio Architect Solution

Keysight Technologies announced that VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland has selected Keysight Open Radio Architect (KORA) solutions to build an open testing and integration facility in support of an open radio access network (RAN) ecosystem. An independent and impartial research center, VTT advances the utilization and commercialization of research...
ELECTRONICS
Nature.com

Spin-triplet superconductivity in Weyl nodal-line semimetals

Topological semimetals are three dimensional materials with symmetry-protected massless bulk excitations. As a special case, Weyl nodal-line semimetals are realized in materials having either no inversion or broken time-reversal symmetry and feature bulk nodal lines. The 111-family, including LaNiSi, LaPtSi and LaPtGe materials (all lacking inversion symmetry), belongs to this class. Here, by combining muon-spin rotation and relaxation with thermodynamic measurements, we find that these materials exhibit a fully-gapped superconducting ground state, while spontaneously breaking time-reversal symmetry at the superconducting transition. Since time-reversal symmetry is essential for protecting the normal-state topology, its breaking upon entering the superconducting state should remarkably result in a topological phase transition. By developing a minimal model for the normal-state band structure and assuming a purely spin-triplet pairing, we show that the superconducting properties across this family can be described accurately. Our results demonstrate that the 111 materials reported here provide an ideal test-bed for investigating the rich interplay between the exotic properties of Weyl nodal-line fermions and unconventional superconductivity.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Development of a high sensitivity RT-PCR assay for detection of SARS-CoV-2 in individual and pooled nasopharyngeal samples

The COVID-19 pandemic requires sensitive detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus from samples to ensure accurate detection of infected patients, an essential component of effective national track and trace programs. Due to the scaling challenges of large sample numbers, sample pooling is an attractive solution to reduce both extraction and amplification reagent costs, if high sensitivity can be maintained. We demonstrate that the Erba Molecular ErbaMDx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Kit (EM kit) delivers high sensitivity, achieving analytical detection of 5 copies/reaction SARS-CoV-2 genomic RNA, and 200 copies/mL SARS-CoV-2 inactivated virus spiked into nasopharyngeal swab (NP) samples and extracted through workflow. Furthermore, the EM Kit demonstrates high sensitivity in both pooled (1 in 5) and non-pooled NP samples when compared to an FDA Emergency Use Authorization approved assay, following published FDA guidelines. These findings demonstrate that the EM Kit is suitable for sample pooling, with minimal impact on assay performance. As the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, high sensitivity assays such as the EM Kit will have an important role in ensuring high throughput and sensitive testing using pooled samples can be maintained, delivering the most cost-effective sample extraction and amplification option for national test and trace programs.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

World’s seabed regulator accused of ‘reckless’ failings over deep-sea mining

The UN-affiliated organisation that oversees deep-sea mining, a controversial new industry, has been accused of failings of transparency after an independent body responsible for reporting on negotiations was kicked out. The International Seabed Authority (ISA) is meeting this week at its council headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, to develop regulations for...
METAL MINING
MedicalXpress

Society for Cardiovascular Angiography issues best practices for clinical proctoring of new technologies and techniques

Today, the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) released an official position statement aimed at providing recommendations to minimize the potential risks involved with medical proctoring. The document, "SCAI Position Statement on Best Practices for Clinical Proctoring of New Technologies and Techniques," was published today in the Journal of the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (JSCAI), the official scientific publication of SCAI.
HEALTH
Phys.org

New study refutes theory on transfer of light energy

A new study in The Journal of Organic Chemistry refutes a theory on the transfer of light energy. When light meets matter—say, sunlight striking the surface of the Earth—it is mostly absorbed and quickly converted into heat. In some cases, however, the light energy is also passed between molecular structures, when a pigment excited by the light transfers the energy to another pigment. An example of this process is photosynthesis.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Study on dust migration law and spray dedusting technology in parallel double belt transportation

To effectively solve the problem of dust pollution caused by the parallel double-belt transportation of coal in a coal preparation plant, taking the Huangyuchuan coal preparation plant as an example, a numerical model of the air flow-dust distribution was established by means of simulation. The flow lines between the strips of tape and the tail of the tape machine will gather, and there will be backflow on the right side of the 3001 tape and left side of the 3002 tape. Under the action of wind current, most of the dust particles larger than 10Â Î¼m are distributed in the range of 0"“5Â m on both sides of the tape; dust particles smaller than 10Â Î¼m spread to the entire preparation workshop. Combined with field test verification, dust pollution is mainly concentrated at the guide trough, the feed inlet, the rear of the machine, and the joint of the belt corridor. Based on this, a targeted spray dust reduction treatment plan is proposed. By measuring the dust concentration before and after the treatment of dust-polluted areas, it is proven that the dust reduction efficiency of this plan can reach more than 90%.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy