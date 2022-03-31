Jericho Energy Ventures: H2U Technologies Announces Joint Development Agreement with Leading Supplier of Catalyst Coated Membranes for Green Hydrogen Production

To effectively solve the problem of dust pollution caused by the parallel double-belt transportation of coal in a coal preparation plant, taking the Huangyuchuan coal preparation plant as an example, a numerical model of the air flow-dust distribution was established by means of simulation. The flow lines between the strips of tape and the tail of the tape machine will gather, and there will be backflow on the right side of the 3001 tape and left side of the 3002 tape. Under the action of wind current, most of the dust particles larger than 10Â Î¼m are distributed in the range of 0"“5Â m on both sides of the tape; dust particles smaller than 10Â Î¼m spread to the entire preparation workshop. Combined with field test verification, dust pollution is mainly concentrated at the guide trough, the feed inlet, the rear of the machine, and the joint of the belt corridor. Based on this, a targeted spray dust reduction treatment plan is proposed. By measuring the dust concentration before and after the treatment of dust-polluted areas, it is proven that the dust reduction efficiency of this plan can reach more than 90%.

