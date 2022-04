The city of Aspen will host an open house at City Hall on April 6 to gather community input on short-term rentals and the moratorium. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with city staff, learn about the project, ask questions and share input on the process, according to a press release from the city. In addition to the open house, the city will also hold an online survey where residents can give more feedback on the project.

ASPEN, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO