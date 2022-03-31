ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

David & Victoria Beckham Reportedly Home with Daughter During Robbery

 1 day ago
There are new reports that a masked thief broke into David and Victoria Beckham’s London home a few weeks ago while they were downstairs with their daughter Harper, 10.

The intruder broke in through a bedroom window upstairs and made off with thousands of pounds worth of their belongings, according to The Sun.

The couple was completely unaware of the robbery until their son Cruz, 17, returned home and discovered the broken window glass.

A source told the paper, “Sadly the Beckhams were the victims of some fairly professional thieves who have been operating in the area. Fortunately the criminals only made it as far as one bedroom before they ran off.”

“The security at the house is very good, both physically and technically,” the insider said. “The thieves had broken through a window and darted straight back out of the same one with a small number of items. Luckily none had a huge amount of sentimental value to the family.”

Another source said authorities are reviewing CCTV footage, saying, “The footage is said to show the intruder clambering over the gate at the front of the house. He then shimmied up the house and broke in through the window of a spare bedroom.”

The insider continued, “Cruz discovered the break-in when he arrived home in the early hours with some friends. He immediately ran to wake his dad and David carried out a search of the house in case the burglar was still inside the premises.” There is no indication that the Beckhams’ older children Brooklyn, 23, and Romeo, 19, were home at the time.

According to the source, “The family were clearly shaken up by what happened. It was very upsetting for them to find out the burglar had broken into the house while they were at home.”

London’s Metropolitan Police did not name the Beckhams, but did confirm to “Extra” in a statement, “Police were called at 00:37hrs on Tuesday, 1 March to reports of a burglary at a residential address in the W11 area of Kensington. The burglary is believed to have taken place between 20:30hrs and 23:30hrs on Monday, 28 February.”

The statement continued, “A number of items were reported stolen. No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.”

