Artist Brad Kahlhamer Blends New York and the Southwest in His New Scottsdale Exhibit

Gallerist, Misha McGlown, runs the incomparable Irwin House Global Art Center & Gallery on Detroit’s west side. McGlown had a small window to insert Detroit artists into a New York exhibition and auction opening on March 26, 2022 at the famed CHRISTIE’S New York, and she seized the moment. The auction is part of Christie’s Corporate Social Responsibility program and is a benefit for City College Center for the Arts (CCCA), where she has served as a curator of their Windows on Amsterdam Gallery since 2015. Sponsored by Investors Bank, the curated exhibition, 100 Years of Harlem: Resonating Around the World, celebrates the centennial of the Harlem Renaissance as a continuum of culture and creativity that has flowed from the enclave and endured since the 1920s. It features 24 visual artists, hailing from Harlem and around the world, many with ties to CCCA. McGlown introduced Detroit artists Jonathan Harris and Tyree Guyton into the mix, while also finding placement for emerging Detroit artist, Terrell Anglin, in the CCCA permanent collection.

DETROIT, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO