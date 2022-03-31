ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Artist Brad Kahlhamer Blends New York and the Southwest in His New Scottsdale Exhibit

By Jennifer Goldberg
Phoenix New Times
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a child, artist Brad Kahlhamer would roam freely his desert home of Marana in southern Arizona. As a young man, he moved to New York City and became part of the vibrant underground art scene of the 1980s and 1990s. Both influences are present in "Swap Meet," Kahlhamer's...

KTAR News

Opulent new Scottsdale estate listed with asking price of nearly $30M

PHOENIX – A newly built Scottsdale mountainside estate is being offered for nearly $30 million, a price that would shatter the Arizona record for most expensive home sale. The opulent 21,150-square-foot residence has eight bedrooms and 18 bathrooms (12 full, six half) and sits on about 4.6 acres in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community in northeast Scottsdale.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
