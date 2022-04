Marcey Blanks’ mother is still waiting for the trial of the man charged with killing her daughter. In the early hours of Nov. 16, 2016, Blanks’ attacker raped her, stabbed her 89 times and set her home in Robeson County on fire. Blanks managed to get up, walk to her neighbor’s home and tell him the name of her attacker. She died on his doorstep. She was 18 years old.

ROBESON COUNTY, NC ・ 19 DAYS AGO