Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, according to a spokesperson for the band. No cause of death or further details were immediately announced, although local media reports that he was found in his hotel room before the band was to perform at a festival in Bogota, Colombia on Friday night. He was 50. On Saturday, the Bogota municipal government issued a statement that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in...

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO