Reports of a new Obi-Wan Kenobi project have been circling for years, and now that the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi series is premiering in just two months, new reports are emerging about the initial plans for the project, with The Hollywood Reporter claiming that Ray Park was set to return to the galaxy far, far away as Darth Maul. The sources cited by the outlet offer varying accounts of the shakeup, with some saying Park was prepping for pre-production and stunt training, while another Lucasfilm source claims Maul was never set to appear, while others claim that Darth Vader was enlisted to fulfill the role of the series' antagonist.

