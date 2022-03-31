Charleston Southern men, Coastal Carolina women crowned champions at Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Collegiate

The Charleston Southern men's golf team and the Coastal Carolina women's golf team won the team titles at the 2022 Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate at True Blue Golf Club. (Photo: Lance Ringler/Golfweek)

The Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Collegiate featuring men’s and women’s teams from across the country was held at True Blue Golf Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Ten men’s teams and 17 women’s teams teed it up as they all prepare for the final stretch of the regular season and postseason play.

This was the first time Golfweek and Any Given Tuesday have teamed up but event was about much more than golf. Any Given Tuesday has spearheaded fundraising efforts for the families of those lost and injured in the tragic University of the Southwest vehicle crash. Any Given Tuesday has helped raise funds, one birdie at a time, with many teams, coaches and players pledging $1 for each circle on their card.

One player who helped that effort greatly was Marshall’s Tyler Jones. The junior broke the school’s scoring record of 63 that was set in 1958 by Linden Meade. Jones posted a 10-under 62 in Wednesday’s final round, catapulting him from T-6 and six back of the lead, to co-medalist honors.

“He was 4 under through six and I could just see that he had ‘it’,” Marshall head coach Matt Grobe told Golfweek. “You could tell he was kind of in a zone, so as a coach, you try to stay out of his way.”

Earning co-medalist honors was Gardner-Webb’s Zack Byers. The senior out of Shelby, North Carolina, held a three-shot lead over the field heading into Wednesday’s final round. A pair of 3-under 69s gave Byers a small cushion to build upon.

Byers, who shot a 5-under 67, appeared to have a solo win in the bag but a bogey on the par-4 12th, his final hole, slid him into a tie for first alongside Jones.

Claiming the men’s team title was Charleston Southern. The Buccaneers saved their best for last, posting a tournament-best 7-under 281.

On the women’s side, it was another individual title was split.

Incarnate Word’s Ellen Nicholas and Coastal Carolina’s Tiffany Arafi shared the individual title with matching 4-under 212s.

For Arafi, the individual title aided in securing the Chanticleers the team championship and weighed down the team bus down just a bit more on their ride back to Conway, South Carolina.

“I hope it was what they needed to get confident, turn the corner, and finish strong,” Chanticleer head coach Katie Quinney told Golfweek.

Staving off a run from the Cardinals, Coastal Carolina was able to stop the bleeding at 10 over in the final round to hang on for a four stroke win over Incarnate Word.

With most teams facing just one or two regular season events left, everyone is making their final push to play their best golf come April and May. Golfweek amateur events pick back up this summer starting with the Golfweek Myrtle Beach Amateur at Prestwick Country Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina June 14-16. For the full summer schedule, click here.