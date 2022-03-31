ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Charleston Southern men, Coastal Carolina women crowned champions at Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Collegiate

By Brayden Conover
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IeZly_0evOxe4h00
The Charleston Southern men's golf team and the Coastal Carolina women's golf team won the team titles at the 2022 Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Intercollegiate at True Blue Golf Club. (Photo: Lance Ringler/Golfweek)

The Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Collegiate featuring men’s and women’s teams from across the country was held at True Blue Golf Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Ten men’s teams and 17 women’s teams teed it up as they all prepare for the final stretch of the regular season and postseason play.

This was the first time Golfweek and Any Given Tuesday have teamed up but event was about much more than golf. Any Given Tuesday has spearheaded fundraising efforts for the families of those lost and injured in the tragic University of the Southwest vehicle crash. Any Given Tuesday has helped raise funds, one birdie at a time, with many teams, coaches and players pledging $1 for each circle on their card.

One player who helped that effort greatly was Marshall’s Tyler Jones. The junior broke the school’s scoring record of 63 that was set in 1958 by Linden Meade. Jones posted a 10-under 62 in Wednesday’s final round, catapulting him from T-6 and six back of the lead, to co-medalist honors.

“He was 4 under through six and I could just see that he had ‘it’,” Marshall head coach Matt Grobe told Golfweek. “You could tell he was kind of in a zone, so as a coach, you try to stay out of his way.”

Earning co-medalist honors was Gardner-Webb’s Zack Byers. The senior out of Shelby, North Carolina, held a three-shot lead over the field heading into Wednesday’s final round. A pair of 3-under 69s gave Byers a small cushion to build upon.

Byers, who shot a 5-under 67, appeared to have a solo win in the bag but a bogey on the par-4 12th, his final hole, slid him into a tie for first alongside Jones.

Claiming the men’s team title was Charleston Southern. The Buccaneers saved their best for last, posting a tournament-best 7-under 281.

On the women’s side, it was another individual title was split.

Incarnate Word’s Ellen Nicholas and Coastal Carolina’s Tiffany Arafi shared the individual title with matching 4-under 212s.

For Arafi, the individual title aided in securing the Chanticleers the team championship and weighed down the team bus down just a bit more on their ride back to Conway, South Carolina.

“I hope it was what they needed to get confident, turn the corner, and finish strong,” Chanticleer head coach Katie Quinney told Golfweek.

Staving off a run from the Cardinals, Coastal Carolina was able to stop the bleeding at 10 over in the final round to hang on for a four stroke win over Incarnate Word.

With most teams facing just one or two regular season events left, everyone is making their final push to play their best golf come April and May. Golfweek amateur events pick back up this summer starting with the Golfweek Myrtle Beach Amateur at Prestwick Country Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina June 14-16. For the full summer schedule, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
State
North Carolina State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Conway, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
On3.com

4-Star OL Olaus Alinen dives into his final four

After moving from Finland to Connecticut, Olaus Alinen has become one of the top prospects in the country. The 6-foot-6, 311-pound offensive tackle out of Windsor (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee School is the No. 218 prospect in the On300 and he is coveted by some of the top programs in the country.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Carolina#Shelby#69s
The Gainesville Sun

Florida Gators men and women have impressive showing at Pepsi Florida Relays

After having to delay the start of the Pepsi Florida Relays on Thursday due to rain, Friday's action in Gainesville didn't disappoint. Between personal bests, school records and new-NCAA leads, the Florida Gators kicked off the 2022 event in fashion. UF honored its 2022 NCAA Indoor National Championship team on Friday night. In total, there were 21 personal bests set on an outstanding opening day at the Pepsi Florida Relays.  ...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
WIS-TV

Gamecock fans, local businesses prepare for Final Four showdown

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS)- As the number-one ranked University of South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball team gets set for a Final Four matchup with the University of Louisville in Minneapolis on Friday night, the excitement is palpable in the Midlands. Local stores have the gear to help fans celebrate and...
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Picture perfect': ANWA players share Augusta National experiences following Friday practice round

Whether practice or competition, a round at Augusta National is a round at Augusta National. Many of the 30 remaining players in the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur field got their first taste of the course during Friday’s practice round. Before the scores count Saturday, it was a great opportunity to experience the nuances the legendary course has to offer.
AUGUSTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Official 40-yard dash times and results for current and former Ducks in Oregon’s Pro Day

For the most part, a pro day in college football is broken down into two chunks, one where you take the heights and weights of players, measure their jumps, and time how fast they can run. The other half is spent with the players going through drills, throwing and catching footballs, and showing what they can do in between whistles. You can decide which portion is more meaningful to tell whether or not a player can succeed at the next level. While the game-flow section may be more beneficial for scouts, the takeaways are often subjective and stray away from data points....
OREGON STATE
FOX Carolina

Fans help push South Carolina WBB to another Final Four

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (FOX Carolina) - This season nearly 200,000 fans filled the seats at Colonial Life Arena to watch the South Carolina Women’s Basketball team played. That’s an average of more than 12,000 fans each game, and that number is nothing new. “I think it does make a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WECT

Wilmington athlete heads to women’s Final Four

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of South Carolina Gamecocks face off against Louisville Cardinals in the Final Four on Friday at 7 p.m. Eugene Ashley High School graduate Saniya Rivers of Wilmington joins her team to continue her impressive career. Just last year, Rivers was named 2021 Player of the Year by Gatorade and USA Today for girls basketball. Before she was a freshman at UofSC, she earned a 15-2 record and averaged 36.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 5.1 assists per game in 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy