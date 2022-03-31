ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

The Masters: One legendary moment from each decade at Augusta

By Rick Suter
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
One of golf’s grandest cathedrals, the unique journey that begins at Magnolia Lane and escalates over the 18 holes that sweep through Augusta National has created some of the most legendary moments in the game. Monumental tee shots, unreal shot-making and iconic putts—all to secure a coveted green jacket and a place in golf’s history.

It’s why so many fans have the Masters as an absolute must-attend event on their sports bucket list. To walk the grounds at Augusta is to follow in the footsteps of players like Snead and Hogan, Nicklaus and Palmer, Tiger and Phil, and so many more.

To help get in the Masters spirit, we’re looking back on the tournament’s most extraordinary moments that have defined Augusta lore over the years.

1930s: The "shot heard 'round the world" — April 8, 1935

(AP Photo)

One year into existence, and the tournament had already produced one of the most iconic feats in golf history: Gene Sarazen’s “shot heard ’round the world,” a 4-wood that found the hole on the par-5 15th for a double eagle.

That miraculous shot would help Sarazen catch and tie Craig Wood, forcing a 36-hole playoff, where he would surge ahead and win by 5 strokes.

The scene in the photograph shows “The Squire” putting from the 18th to win the championship, which from then on, would be known as… “The Masters.”

1940s: A grand finale ahead of WWII — April 12, 1942

(AP Photo)

The 1940s had plenty of historical moments, including the 1949 victory for Sam Snead, who became the first winner to receive a green jacket. But no golfers set the tone for the decade more than Ben Hogan and Byron Nelson, with their 1942 Masters battle ranking as one of the best.

With much of the attention focused on World War II, Hogan and Nelson provided an epic head-to-head show. The pair needed a Monday playoff to decide the winner, only the second in Masters history. And it came down to the wire, with Nelson posting a 69 to Hogan’s 70.

The image snapped of the two giants of the game would be the last from the Masters until after the war, with the tournament going on a three-year hiatus.

1950s: Hogan's back! — April 12, 1953

(AP Photo)

Tucked behind a wall of security, Hogan walked off the 18th green after completing the Masters with a four-day total of 274, which held as the course record for 11 years. His incredible resurgence from a terrible car crash in 1949 reached a pinnacle in ’53, beginning with the no-doubt Masters win.

The victory also created a lasting place in Augusta history as the first green jacket for a golfer over age 40—a feat commemorated a few years later with a familiar site that fans can still see today: Hogan Bridge over Rae’s Creek at the par-3 12th hole.

1960s: "Arnie's Army" — April 10, 1960

(AP Photo/Horace Cort)

From Gary Player’s groundbreaking 1961 win as the first for an international golfer to Jack Nicklaus’ dominance, any year in the 1960s would have been a memorable one to attend.

However, to be at the 1960 Masters and find yourself part of the officially coined “Arnie’s Army” seems like too good of a moment to pass up.

The group is seen in the background and foreground as Palmer receives a congratulatory handshake from Billy Casper after a birdie on 18 sealed the victory.

1970s: Lee Elder tees it up, makes history — April 10, 1975

(The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Changing the game. And changing history. While the 1975 Masters showcased an incredible finish between Nicklaus, Tom Weiskopf and Johnny Miller, nothing could compete with watching Lee Elder break down outdated barriers as the first Black man to compete at the tournament.

1980s: Jack, from 18 feet — April 13, 1986

(AP Photo/Phil Sandlin, File)

Although much of his Masters glory came in previous decades, the top moment of the 1980s belonged to Jack Nicklaus. The 1986 tournament will forever rank as having one of the best finishes of all time, with five people holding the lead at one point during the final Sunday. But it was the Golden Bear who shined the brightest that day, sinking this 18-foot putt on No. 17 to secure the win. It would be a sixth green jacket for the 46-year-old Nicklaus, making him the oldest champ in Masters history.

1990s: Hello, Tiger — April 13, 1997

(ROBERT SULLIVAN/AFP via Getty Images)

One year after Greg Norman’s epic collapse in the final round of the 1996 Masters, Tiger Woods strolled up the 18th fairway and into a new level of golf stardom. He took the Masters by storm that year, finishing the tourney with a record-setting 270 (since tied) while capturing the attention of fans—golfers or not.

And few images help highlight the legend-like buzz Woods had created like the one above.

2000s: Second to none — April 11, 2004

(AP Photo/Dave Martin)

Without question, winning on the PGA Tour in the 2000s when Tiger was in the field wasn’t easy. And a lot of the pressure from those odds rested on Phil Mickelson, who endured the second-best label as Woods soared to new heights.

But all that changed in 2004, when Lefty’s birdie on the final hole of the Masters gave him the win over Ernie Els. Up to then, Mickelson had been a perennial runner-up in major golf—and few images perfectly showcased his overwhelming joy and a release of that pressure better than what the above photo managed to capture.

2010s: A major DRAW — April 8, 2012

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tiger’s 2019 comeback. Jordan Spieth’s fantastic 2015, where he tied the course record at 18-under to secure his first major. The 2010s was another decade filled with top-tier Masters moments, but if we’re talking about a sheer “WHOA!” factor, look no further than 2012 from the famous pine straw.

Bubba Watson’s sudden-death shot from No. 10 still boggles the mind. That heavy draw to land it on the green, how? The shot one-upped Louis Oosthuizen’s double eagle at the par-5 second, which in itself was remarkable—what a day to be in the gallery!—and left him with a two-putt par and the Masters victory.

2020s: A sign of what's ahead? — April 11, 2021

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Just two years into the 2020s, and the highlights at Augusta have not disappointed—outside of not having fans in 2020, of course. Dustin Johnson’s methodical masterpiece began the decade and was followed up by Hideki Matsuyama’s historic win as the first Japanese Masters champ.

It’s early, so perhaps the most legendary moment is yet to come?

