MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness month, and the Cancer Wellness Foundation’s Women in Blue Campaign is underway. Colon Cancer is the 2nd most commonly occurring cancer in women; it’s the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related deaths in men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. About 140-thousand Americans are diagnosed with colon cancer every year. This year, it’s expected to cause more than 52,000 deaths.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 18 DAYS AGO