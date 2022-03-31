ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 3/31 – Fentanyl and Heroin Arrest in Grants Pass, SOU & Union Have Tentative Agreement, ODFW Closing Parts of Rogue River to Fishing Due to Low Water Levels

roguevalleymagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Today– Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Friday–...

roguevalleymagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yamhill, OR
State
Nevada State
City
Medford, OR
City
Rogue River, OR
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Applegate, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Grants Pass, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Umatilla, OR
City
Wasco, OR
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Live Alone

Some of the first questions asked in the decennial census are about how many people live in a household and their relationship to the head of that household. If there is no answer beyond “Person 1,” it is presumed that the person lives alone. According to the 2020 census, 37 million adults were living alone, […]
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Level#Trout Fishing#Heroin#Southern Oregon#Fish#Odfw Closing Parts#Wynne Broadcasting#Roguevalleymagazine Com#Rade#Madge#Fentanyl#Apsou
Daily Mail

Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Fishing
KXL

Former Red Lion Hotel On Columbia River Being Demolished

VANCOUVER, Wash. — The old Red Lion Hotel on the Columbia River along the waterfront in Vancouver is coming down. It’s part of a project by the Port of Vancouver to add more commercial space, retail shops and restaurants to the acreage they own there. The City of Vancouver has been in a major waterfront redevelopment mode since before the pandemic.
VANCOUVER, WA
WWEEK

One of These Republicans Could Actually Be Your Next Governor

One Thursday evening in February, hundreds of maskless Republicans packed into The River Church, a nondenominational evangelical house of worship located in a Salem strip mall. While all the leading GOP candidates for governor were there, pitching an alternative to four decades of Democratic rule in Oregon, it wasn’t your...
OREGON STATE
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy