Georgia State

State Senate sends tax break bills to Gov. Kemp’s desk

By Dave Williams
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
The Georgia Senate gave final passage Wednesday to several bills offering tax breaks to various types of businesses. House Bill 1041, which passed unanimously, would increase the annual cap on the state’s rural hospital tax credit program from the current $60 million a year to $75 million. The original version had...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Lawmakers: Major legislation passed both chambers on Day 39, next-to-last day of the session

On Friday, the Georgia Senate voted to OK a controversial bill banning teachers from teaching “divisive concepts” in schools. House Bill 1084 would ban teaching that the U.S. is fundamentally racist, that one race is superior, that individuals should feel responsible for the actions of other people of the same race, and that individuals are consciously or unconsciously racist because of their ethnicity. The bill faced sharp criticism from Democrats, teachers, and students who say the bill could stifle important classroom discussions.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

