OnePlus 10 Pro review: A lukewarm response to blazing competition

Android Authority
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe OnePlus 10 Pro is representative of a new era at OnePlus, for...

www.androidauthority.com

PC Magazine

Samsung Teases Midrange Galaxy A-Series Phone Reveal This Week

Samsung's A-series phones don't get the buzz that their S-series flagships do, but they're best-sellers. Samsung just announced that the next A-series phone announcement will come on Thursday, March 17 at 10 a.m. ET, on its website. High-end smartphones get a lot of buzz and make a lot of profit...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Apple’s $429 iPhone performance crushes the $1,200 Galaxy S22 Ultra

There’s no point comparing the $429 iPhone SE 3 with the $1,199.99 Galaxy S22 Ultra, some might say, even though both of them are 2022 smartphones. The former is a mid-range device, the cheapest new iPhone that you can buy from Apple. The latter is Samsung’s best possible Galaxy S22 model and the revival of the Note series.
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Samsung to unveil its new A-Series phones this Thursday

What just happened? Samsung’s flagship S-series of handsets tend to get all the attention, but the company also manufactures the best-selling Android phone in the world: the Galaxy A12. Now, Samsung has announced an event taking place next week that will reveal the next handsets joining the A-Series line.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy A33 Budget Phone Gets An Update

Samsung revealed the Galaxy A33 phone Thursday as part of the company's Galaxy A event, which also showcased the $450 Galaxy A53 5G. Images of the cheaper Galaxy phone were leaked Tuesday, and the Thursday event confirmed that it will have a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and stereo speakers. The...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
Android Authority

The Galaxy A and Pixel a series have ushered in a golden age of budget phones

Splashing flagship cash no longer feels like a necessity for a great phone. Reminisce with me, if you will, on a time not too long ago. A time before Samsung’s Galaxy A series thrived as it does now. A time before Google figured out how to distill its Pixel experience into a wallet-friendly package. An era when affordable phones weren’t worth a second look. They were overpriced, underpowered, bloated with extra apps, rarely updated — take your pick of issues. Now, we’re living in a different time, a golden age of budget phones.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Poll: OnePlus 10 Pro - hot or not?

OnePlus is back! Well, the global launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro came months after the Chinese premiere on January 11 but the good news is that this beast of a phone is now available globally and in the US. There’s a lot to like about the device - we...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro announced with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and two vapor chambers

Xiaomi today unveiled not one, not two, but three new Black Shark 5 series gaming devices. The Xiaomi Black Shark 5 Pro is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and it also has two vapor chambers on each side to keep the device cool. The Black Shark 5 RS is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip, while the standard Black Shark 5 is equipped with the Snapdragon 870 SoC.
Android Authority

Samsung and iFixit will help you self-repair your phone (Update: More info)

UPDATE: iFixit CEO gave Android Authority some more information about this new service. There will be a Samsung self-repair service launching this year in collaboration with iFixit. You’ll be able to order genuine Samsung parts for phones/tablets and then make the repairs yourself. There is no name for the...
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Motorola takes the #3 US smartphone spot now that LG is gone

LG Electronics quit the Android world last July, and while the company never produced a flagship smartphone capable of hanging with the best in the market, LG was a prominent source of cheap smartphones, especially in the US. Thanks to a new report from Counterpoint Research, we're now getting a look at what a US market without LG looks like, and the big winner is apparently Lenovo's phone division, Motorola.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

OnePlus 10 Pro is already getting its first Oxygen OS update

As one would expect, this update is filled with bug fixes and optimizations to get it ready for buyers. Welcome to the OnePlus 10 update hub. Here you’ll find the latest information on updates to the OnePlus 10 Pro and other 10-series devices. We’ll detail the current software versions for each device and alert you if there’s a new update rolling out.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) review: A super-sized sidestep

The affordable stylus phone lives to fight another day... just. Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2022) offers a few nice improvements but is ultimately a confusing sidestep where the welcome upgrades are canceled out by questionable downgrades and legacy issues. If you desperately need a budget phone with a built-in stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G is a smarter buy.
TECHNOLOGY

