Patrick ‘Pat’ J. Myers

Patricia P. Hammer Hollon, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 23, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Brio Hospice. Pat was born October 20, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Rolland Jasper Hammer and Helen Bean Hammer. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls. She attended Vogue Beauty School. She married Robert John Toone in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had two children together, Robert and Michel. They were later divorced. She married Larry J. Perkes. They had one child together, Nichole. They were also divorced. On January 13, 2007, she married Ricky Gerald Hollon in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Pat and Ricky made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Pat worked as a housekeeper at Eastern Idaho Heartland Rehab. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed baking, serving others, including church service, fishing, spending time with her family and spoiling her grandchildren. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Ricky Gerald Hollon of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Robert John Toone of White Rock, NM; son, Michel James Toone of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Nichole (Jason) Tucker of Blackfoot, ID; sister, Betty (Vern) Kaaiakamanu of Rexburg, ID; brother, Robert (Rhonda) Hammer of Driggs, ID; twelve grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Diane and Janet Hammer. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with Blaine Sawyer officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Pat 10/20/1950 - 3/23/2022Hollon.

