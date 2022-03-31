7 Modern Celebrities Who Lived in Hotels

In January 2008, Adele burst onto the music scene with her debut album, 19, and her chart-topping hit “Hometown Glory.” She reportedly penned it while sharing a flat with her mother in south London. Now, more than a decade later, her ode to her humble beginnings feels even more poignant given how far she’s come. In the years since she won her first Grammy (for Best New Artist), she’s amassed countless other awards and recognitions, with a real estate portfolio to match her rising celebrity status. Presently, the “Easy on Me” singer owns several multi-million dollar homes in the U.K. and United States, and has rented properties in West Sussex, NYC, and Beverly Hills, including a mansion that previously belonged to Paul McCartney. Not too bad for a self-professed “homebody” who has garnered countless fans for her being so grounded and her singular dedication to her craft. Below, we’ve rounded up some of Adele’s houses.

