Thought spring was supposed to warm the weather up a bit? Apparently, not this week. It's been a chilly start to spring for the northeast. In fact, certain areas in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania have been experiencing snow squalls over the last few days. Snow squalls aren't just your average snowstorm, either. They can be quite dangerous due to the high winds and low visibility that usually accompanies them.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO