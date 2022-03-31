Cirque du Soleil brings the circus back to LA

When Ashley Tisdale first revealed her baby’s nursery on Instagram, the room was decidedly minimalist with its white walls, white rug, and streamlined wood crib from Kalon Studios. The singular piece of art by Stella Maria Baer perfectly echoed her daughter’s celestial name, Jupiter. But now that Jupiter has been exploring Earth for an entire year, her surroundings look very different, thanks to dark green paint and a patterned pink rug. “I started to get to know her, and I was like, okay, this is a little bit too vanilla-y for her. We need to pump up the funkiness because she just has a cool, fun personality,” Tisdale says. “I think she has a design eye to be honest.” Without diving too far into the science of talking to your baby in utero, this makes total sense. After all, Tisdale and her composer husband Christopher French moved into their current home when she was around seven months pregnant, at which point the High School Musical alum dove headfirst into decorating. The talented Tisdale was well prepared for the undertaking, considering she launched her design passion project, Frenshe Interiors, last year.

