ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RIC Professor, Alums Experience the ‘Gilded’ Life

ric.edu
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Franzblau ‘15 could get used to all the attention that staffers paid to him on and off the set of the new hit HBO show, “The Gilded Age.” In his words, it was “addictive.”. “When you put the costume on, especially in hair and...

www.ric.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newport, RI
Newport, RI
Entertainment
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Providence, RI
Entertainment
mansionglobal.com

What Happened to the Gilded Age Mansions of New York City?

The Charles M. Schwab mansion on Riverside Drive. HBO’s hit series “The Gilded Age,” set in 1880s Manhattan, was filmed at a number of historic mansions dating back to the famously ostentatious era. But most are located in Newport, R.I., or Troy, N.Y., according to an HBO spokeswoman—virtually no filming took place in Manhattan.
POLITICS
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo
Architectural Digest

Reese Witherspoon Lists English Country-Inspired L.A. Home For $25 Million After Renovation

It’s been just two years since Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth settled into a sprawling private estate in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. Now, according to Dirt, the Big Little Lies star and the talent agent have flipped that space back onto the market for $25 million, a substantial hike from the $15.9 million they paid in 2020.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Dino and Martha De Laurentiis’ Luxe Beverly Hills Estate Lists for $37.5 Million

Roughly three months after her death, the stately Los Angeles compound of Martha De Laurentiis has popped up for sale, armed with a hefty $37.5 million asking price. The longtime home of the filmmaker and her legendary producer husband Dino De Laurentiis, who passed away back in 2010, the nearly 6,000-square-foot mansion was built in the 1940s and sits in the mountains above Beverly Hills, replete with jaw-dropping vistas stretching from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean. The Italian-born Oscar winner and his American wife acquired the spread 35 years ago for about $2.8 million and subsequently embarked on an elaborate customization of the...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Vogue

The Real-Life Socialites Who Inspired The Characters Of The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes’s The Gilded Age chronicles the social lives – and melodramas – of the wealthy New York elite in the 1880s and ’90s. Carrie Coon plays Mrs Russell, a “nouveau riche” wife of a controversial railroad tycoon, who quickly learns that social currency cannot be bought with real currency. Then there’s Donna Murphy’s Mrs Astor, the de facto ring leader of the city’s elite, who surrounds herself with a curated crowd. Finally, Nathan Lane is Ward McAllister, a haughty Southern gentleman who fancies himself as a cultural man about town. The HBO show is a grand, guilty pleasure – that, like any good historical fiction, very much borrows from reality.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Flathead Beacon

‘Ted K’ Brings Unabomber Back to Lincoln

Before the bombings, the bicycle rides, the desperate phone calls for money; before the disguises, the rifle shots at passing aircraft, and the brooding scenes of paranoia, rage, and destruction, the movie “Ted K” opens with white text rolling down the screen against a black background. The introduction...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

The Real-Life Newport Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

“Why does everyone need to go to Newport now?” grumbles Christine Baranski’s grand dame character, Agnes Van Rhijn, in episode eight of The Gilded Age. While “everyone” is an overstatement (New York’s population at that point was around two million), in Rhijn’s elite circle, it very much felt that way: the 1880s were the decade when the Rhode Island hamlet became the summer spot for the era’s tycoons. Indeed, the HBO show spends the next 40-or-so minutes laying the groundwork for its inevitable rise—and while, yes, the show is very much a piece of historical fiction, much of showrunner Julian Fellowes’s plot actually does borrow from real-life events.
NEWPORT, RI
The Providence Journal

What about that chef on "The Gilded Age?"

Good day dear readers. I'm Gail Ciampa, your Journal food and dining editor.  I'll be the first to admit HBO's "The Gilded Age," partially shot here in Rhode Island, started off very slow. Some viewers abandoned it immediately. While I casually watched the next few weeks, I was riveted to the last four episodes. The finale was spectacular with all sorts of human and period drama, fashion and scenery.  ...
TV SERIES
Secret LA

5 Spellbinding Examples Of Storybook Architecture In L.A.

In L.A. fantasy often spills over into reality. Whether it’s the set of the latest Blockbuster unfolding on the streets of your neighborhood or rubbing shoulders with your favorite movie character at Catch . Then there are the more permanent features, like the Storybook architecture that seems to borrow from Disneyland around the corner.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

The Crypto Community Spent ‘NFT Weekend’ Awkwardly Mingling At A Swanky Long Island Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Last weekend, at the Sound View Hotel in Greenport, on the North Fork of Long Island, a couple embraced passionately by the head of a table where a large dinner had been laid out. At first I was concerned–had something happened? Some bad news? And then I remembered that these were performers. All evening, two male dancers and one woman — the influencer and performer Violetta — draped themselves on the walls and chairs, and on each other, for a piece called Furniture Intimacy by Brendan Fernandes. The performance was one of many seemingly...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy