ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Check out what grade 247Sports gave the Todd Golden hire

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0inNfB_0evOhXH800

Six coaches were hired to take over men’s basketball programs in the Southeastern Conference this spring and there’s been no shortage of reactions to the coaching carousel.

The folks over at 247Sports took a look at each of the six coaches and gave an in-depth analysis of the pros and cons of each new hire. Of course, Gator Nation wants to know if the experts think Golden is a good hire and it appears that he’s got the stamp of approval with a B+ grade from the service.

Golden has a chance to be a home-run hire. Florida taking a big swing early on Golden could look like a wise decision in a year or two. His Xs and Os acumen can’t be questioned. It really comes down to his ability to put together a big-time staff who can recruit the elite players needed to win in the SEC. High-end talent combined with Golden’s coaching chops could be a huge recipe for success.

The pros include Golden’s analytical approach and ability to recruit overseas while the cons naturally focus on his lack of experience coaching and recruiting in the south.

While a B+ isn’t the highest grade among the group, it is better than the B Georgia got for hiring Mike White:

White is a no-doubt Power Five coach. Georgia poaching White probably says more about the situation in Florida than it does about Georgia. Winning at Georgia is a tough task. White should be active in the transfer portal, and he certainly seems like a high-floor coach.

Missouri’s Dennis Gates and LSU‘s Matt McMahon led the pack with A grades and South Carolina’s hiring of Lamont Paris earned an A- from 247Sports.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season More from College Football HQ Teams with most wins against AP No. 1 opponentsWhere the top transfer QBs are headed for ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Gates
Person
Todd Golden
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 28 Treylon Burks

The Unpacking Future Packers Countdown is a countdown of 100 prospects that could be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2022 NFL Draft. It’s been a long time since the Green Bay Packers had a true YAC threat. In 2008, the Packers wide receiver group was headlined by Donald Driver and Greg Jennings, both YAC legends in Green Bay. That season that wide receiver group accounted for 2,061 yards after the catch. Those days seem like a distant memory.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#247sports#Gator Nation#Sec#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy