Check out what grade 247Sports gave the Todd Golden hire

Six coaches were hired to take over men’s basketball programs in the Southeastern Conference this spring and there’s been no shortage of reactions to the coaching carousel.

The folks over at 247Sports took a look at each of the six coaches and gave an in-depth analysis of the pros and cons of each new hire. Of course, Gator Nation wants to know if the experts think Golden is a good hire and it appears that he’s got the stamp of approval with a B+ grade from the service.

Golden has a chance to be a home-run hire. Florida taking a big swing early on Golden could look like a wise decision in a year or two. His Xs and Os acumen can’t be questioned. It really comes down to his ability to put together a big-time staff who can recruit the elite players needed to win in the SEC. High-end talent combined with Golden’s coaching chops could be a huge recipe for success.

The pros include Golden’s analytical approach and ability to recruit overseas while the cons naturally focus on his lack of experience coaching and recruiting in the south.

While a B+ isn’t the highest grade among the group, it is better than the B Georgia got for hiring Mike White:

White is a no-doubt Power Five coach. Georgia poaching White probably says more about the situation in Florida than it does about Georgia. Winning at Georgia is a tough task. White should be active in the transfer portal, and he certainly seems like a high-floor coach.

Missouri’s Dennis Gates and LSU‘s Matt McMahon led the pack with A grades and South Carolina’s hiring of Lamont Paris earned an A- from 247Sports.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.