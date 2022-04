The World Cup draw in Doha brought Qatar 2022 into even sharper focus and will have got plenty of mouths watering as the group stage fixtures became known and routes to the final can start to be plotted.The tournament begins on 21 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December. It’s the first time the World Cup will be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn into Group B alongside...

FIFA ・ 18 HOURS AGO