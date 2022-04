The home run chain just made sense. Brewbaker Tech assistant softball coach Jake Luckie had seen other teams celebrate homers with an oversized necklace and pendant and figured the Rams, with their power at the plate and "nonstop chaos" in the dugout, would take to it as well. So before this season, he sent Brew Tech's logo to a designer on Etsy and ordered the piece of jewelry. ...

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO