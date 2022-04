INDIANAPOLIS — A bill authored by Rep. Ryan Lauer, R-Columbus, which expands the state’s reporting on child deaths, has been signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. According to the latest data from the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS), 50 out of 281 child deaths in Indiana in 2020 resulted from abuse or neglect by a caregiver and 13 of these had prior involvement from DCS. The bill requires more data to be collected and used by DCS to better identify risk factors and develop stronger policies to protect children.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 19 DAYS AGO