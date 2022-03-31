ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seymour, IN

Man arrested after Indiana troopers find 70 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA man was arrested after troopers found more than 70 pounds of marijuana and $16,000 during a traffic stop in Indiana. It happened on Tuesday...

the hippy
1d ago

Some states have legalized marijuana, some don’t! It’s ridiculous, should be equal rights for all…people in California are more advanced and it’s legalized.

♤Slowburn420♤
1d ago

If you're going to travel with that much weight, at least drive right. It's not that hard

Pat Hoctor II
1d ago

The true hard criminals that should be punished drove by laughing.

