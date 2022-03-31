ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Plymouth Meeting-based Geneos Therapeutics, Inovio Spin Off, Raises $17M in Private Stock Sale

By Christine Tarlecki
 2 days ago
Inovio Pharmaceuticals spinoff Geneos Therapeutics, a Plymouth Meeting clinical stage biotherapeutics company, has raised $17 million in a private stock sale to expand its cancer treatment study, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Series A2 financing was led...

#Inovio Pharmaceuticals#Cancer Treatment#Liver Cancer#Tumor#Geneos Therapeutics#Private Stock Sale#European#Flerie Invest#Sant Ventures#Korea Investment#Partners Global Bio Fund#Gnos Pv02
Montgomery County, PA
