Fentanyl found in girl's system after death

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleParents have been arrested in the death...

CBS Denver

Alexis Wilkins Arrested After Girl Dies From Fentanyl Overdose At High School In Colorado Springs

(CBS4) – A teen girl who took fentanyl overdosed and died in class at her high school in Colorado Springs. Now the woman accused of distributing the pill is facing possible life in prison. Alexis Wilkins was in federal court in Denver on Wednesday. Alexis Wilkins (credit: United States District Court via Facebook) Wilkins allegedly distributed one fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on or about Dec. 2, 2021. They reportedly thought they were buying oxycodone. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The two girls took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third girl. The third girl overdosed and died in class at Mitchell High School. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. It killed 540 Coloradans in 2020. Investigators say photos and messages on Facebook show Wilkins’s long-term involvement in dealing fentanyl — and location data from Facebook helped them link Wilkins to the crime. Read the full criminal complaint here. Wilkins is expected to be charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death. A conviction carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
