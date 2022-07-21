ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Ryan Garcia Next Fight: Who could face the undefeated star next?

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhVE9_0evOe6JH00

After another dominant win in July against Javier Fortuna, some Ryan Garcia next fight news should be coming sooner than later. With his value as high as ever, the booking options for the fast-rising superstar seem endless. We take a look at three possible opponent options for “King Ry.”

Related: UFC tonight – Fight card, betting odds, and watch times for Saturday’s UFC event

Who will Ryan Garcia next fight be against?

In his second bout since his year-long hiatus from the sport, Garcia proved once again that he is only getting better in a one-sided showcase versus a tough veteran in Fortuna on July 23. Now may be the time to pull the trigger on a massive money fight for the Mexican-American star. That is why matchups with Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez, and Manny Pacquiao make sense next.

  • Tank : Following his victory over Fortuna, Garcia once again called for a clash with Davis, a fellow young gun elite in the lightweight division. With Garcia knocking off any ring rust he had, now is the time to make the fight that fans have long wanted.
  • The Takeover : Lopez is booked to fight in August in his first bout since falling to George Kambosos last year. Assuming he is victorious, seeing Garcia deal with the trash talk from Lopez and his father in the fight leadup is actually a necessary development step in Garcia’s career.
  • Pacman : With his dreams of being the president of the Phillippines now in the rearview, it just seems like a matter of time before Pacquiao returns to boxing. And a matchup at a lower weight than his last fight, and against a rising star like Garcia could be the perfect scrap to pull him back to the fight game.

Related: UFC predictions for the MMA world leader’s upcoming event

Ryan Garcia vs Javier Fortuna recap

Garcia went into his fight with Fortuna with advantages in reach, technique, and speed. He showed all of that on July 16. As he earn a decisive technical knockout win in front of a raucous crowd inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

What happened: From the outset, the massive speed differential between the two fighters was apparent. Despite being known for his pressure style and needing to use it to even the odds, Garcia’s speed and technique often forced Fortuna to take steps back to defend against the onslaught of punches. That was the opposite of what the elder fighter needed to do on fight night.

The fallout: After scoring knockdowns in the fourth and fifth round, Garcia got to Fortuna again in the sixth round and that became too much for the 33-year-old to take. Making the referee jump in and bring an end to the fight.

Also Read:
Paddy Pimblett next fight: ‘The Baddy’s’ returns on Saturday night

The roadmap: “King Ry” is deserving of a big-name opponent next. Be it a fighter in the top-five of the division or a legendary name looking for one more big bout, Garcia does not need any more tuneup scraps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcigL_0evOe6JH00
Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Garcia is one of the brightest rising stars in the fight industry. At just 23, he offers up a babyface exterior that hides a cold and calculated fighting machine. While some doubted his true legitimacy as a blue-chip prospect in the sport, in Ryan Garcia’s last fight his destruction of Campbell sent a message to the industry: He is the real deal.

Check Out: The next big UFC action! Including odds, fight cards, and much more

  • Ryan Garcia record: 23-0 (19 knockouts)
  • How old is Ryan Garcia: 23
  • Garcia began his prizefighting career with a first-round TKO as an 18-year-old.
  • Aside from a decision win in his fourth pro fight, Garcia earned stoppage victories in his first 14 bouts, including a KO win over 49 fight veteran Mario Antonio Macias in 2017.
  • Garcia has scored KO wins over talented veteran fighters like Campbell, Francisco Fonseca, and Romero Duno.
  • What makes “King Ry” a special talent is his outstanding hand speed and the fact that he has legit power in both hands.
  • For a time, Garcia was playing the role of the pupil to boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez. Since both once had the same trainer. However, after switching coaches the two have reportedly had a falling out.
  • The Ryan Garcia “body shot challenge” has led to some hilarious videos on YouTube as athletes of different sizes try to take a gut punch, with padding on, from the talented pugilist.
Also Read:
Khamzat Chimaev next fight: ‘Borz’ will be back on Sept. 10 versus a UFC legend

Ryan Garcia net worth

Money earned is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. After 21 pro bouts, Ryan Garcia’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million .

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
MMA Fighting

Post-fight brawl leaves MMA fighter with broken jaw, ruptured eardrum: ‘They were chasing me with bricks and rods’

Chaos erupted at Matrix Fight Night 9 this past Friday in New Delhi, resulting in criminal charges filed against fighter Abdul Azim Badakhshi and a ban of Afghan fighters. Local MMA fighter Srikant Sekhar, who was victorious early on the fight card against Sumeet Khade, was cheering teammate Seth Rosario in a post-lim bout when he said he was harassed by Afghanis in the crowd after calling out Zahor Shah in his post-fight interview. Sekhar accuses Badakhshi of sucker-punching him as he left the arena moments after Khade was victorious in his bout.
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Answers AEW Star’s Challenge

Earlier this week, former AEW Women’s Champion and winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament, Britt Baker D.M.D, appeared on “Not Just Football” with Cam Heyward. There she discussed how she would study the four horsewomen of WWE when training early in her career. She then challenged Bayley to walk through the “Forbidden Door” and fight her.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Written Out Of Storyline Due To Backstage Heat

Over the last few months fans have seen a number of NXT stars receive name changes after getting called up to the main roster. LA Knight was called up and renamed Max Dupri and in recent weeks he’s been the key figure in the Maximum Male Models storyline. However,...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 208 video: Nikita Krylov rushes Alexander Gustafsson for 67-second knockout

Nikita Krylov spoiled Alexander Gustafsson’s return to competition with a quick win at UFC Fight Night 208. Gustafsson (18-7 MMA, 10-7 UFC), a former three-time UFC title challenger, made a comeback from a two-year layoff on Saturday. Krylov (28-9 MMA, 9-7 UFC) didn’t allow him the chance to get a feel for the octagon, though, because he blasted the Swede with a haymaker for an early knockdown.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Javier Fortuna
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Romero Duno
Person
Manny Pacquiao
Person
Francisco Fonseca
Person
Will Ryan
FanSided

Brock Lesnar shows up at SmackDown after walking out, dismantles Austin Theory (Video)

Brock Lesnar reportedly walked out of SmackDown before the show but returned just in time, destroyed Austin Theory, and saved WWE. On a tumultuous day within WWE that saw longtime CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon announce his retirement at 77 years old, the aftermath of that decision seemed as if it could have even bigger immediate effects as it pertains to Brock Lesnar.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Valentina Shevchenko responds to callouts from “sad” fighters Casey O’Neill and Maycee Barber: “If they don’t talk something bad or something ugly, they feel sad in life”

Valentina Shevchenko has responded to callouts from Casey O’Neill and Maycee Barber. After Schevchenko edged out a split decision over Taila Santos, both Barber and O’Neill thought the flyweight champ was exposed. O’Neill thought the fight proved Shevchenko is not as dominant as many make her out to be, but the flyweight champ disagrees and doesn’t like the comments from the rising prospects in the division.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Fight Night#Mlb Mvp#Combat#Mexican
FanSided

Vince McMahon stuns wrestling fans, announces retirement from WWE

Vince McMahon built WWE into the biggest name in pro wrestling but the 77-year-old, amid a litany of controversies, announced his retirement on Friday. With allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money paid to the victims surrounding WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, many in pro wrestling wondered what would be next for him.
WWE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

68K+
Followers
52K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy